Working with the Geotechnical Engineering Manager, this role is a fantastic opportunity to join bp’s Civil and Structural engineering team. We are seeking Chartered Engineers with experience in offshore and onshore geotechnical engineering to work on resilient hydrocarbon projects and operations in support of bp’s net zero plan. Whilst this is an opportunity to work on a range of global tasks, the roles will be initially based in our office in Sunbury, UK. Subsequent project roles may include secondments into the offices of the primary project contractors, where you would be the Lead Geotechnical Engineer.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

What does the day to day look like?

Providing geotechnical engineering expertise across bp’s portfolio of projects and operational sites. This would include supervising the planning, selection and design of foundation concepts, geohazard assessment and mitigation, soil-structure interaction, site investigations, and the development of integrated ground models.

Supporting conceptual development studies and site selection activities.

Ensuring safe and cost-efficient design and integrity management throughout asset life.

Ensuring designs are in accordance with bp and industry technical practices and standards.

Quantifying and communicating geotechnical risks to relevant stakeholders to ensure they are understood, controlled and continuously reduced across the business.

Adhering to bp’s code of conduct, ethics and compliance rules, and values & behaviours.

Actively contributing to the geotechnical engineering community of practice to share knowledge and findings.

Actively participating in sharing expertise and experience with team members.

What do we want to see from you!

Degree, preferably Masters, in civil/geotechnical engineering.

Appropriate professional accreditation (e.g. Chartered Civil Engineer, C. Eng., or Professional Engineer, P.E., status).

Experienced in ground engineering, and proficient to design, manage, check, approve, authorise and take ownership for a wide range of ground engineering services, ideally within the energy sector.

Knowledge of industry codes and standards.

Excellent interpersonal skills both oral and written.

Proven experience of working in multi-disciplinary teams and major projects.

Ability to use strong technical skills to think strategically and to provide powerful insights.

Proven experience in and knowledge of:

Planning and implementation of site investigations, characterisation and ground model development by means of standard and advanced methods for sampling and testing of soils and rocks, assimilation and integration of data with geological and geophysical information, and development of geotechnical basis of design.

Geotechnical laboratory testing and use of results in design methods and constitutive soil models.

Designing driven piles for axial and lateral loads for ultimate and serviceability limit states (ULS and SLS).

Subsea foundations design such as mudmats, jetted piles, hybrid foundations, and suction piles.

Geotechnical software such as OPILE, GRLWEAP, GeoSlope, L-Pile, etc.



Desirable experience

Planning and design of ground and surface water management engineering activities.

Onshore and nearshore pipeline routing and engineering (i.e. pipe-soil-interaction analysis), including trenched and trenchless crossings for landfalls.

Planning and design of geotechnical works and foundations for large-scale onshore and nearshore projects (e.g. major foundations, earthworks, ground improvement and slope stabilisation).

Application of geophysical, geological, earth observation and satellite monitoring techniques for site characterisation, geo-hazards and risk assessment.

Onshore and nearshore pile design and driving analysis.

Experience in the use of numerical methods for engineering design applications including development of input parameters for constitutive modelling of geo-materials.

Experience with machine learning techniques to develop synthetic ground models (e.g. CPT profiles).

Well drilling support activities: spud can penetration analyses, design of jetted conductors

Rock mechanics and rockfill characterisation.

Experience in onshore and near shore oil & gas industry with activities for plants, ports and terminals.

Earthquake engineering (e.g., site response analysis, liquefaction).

What you can expect from us!

Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Design approaches, Designing for climate change and zero carbon, Digital fluency, Emerging technology monitoring, Engineering evaluation, Incident investigation and learning, Inspection and monitoring strategy, Numerical modelling, Scripting, Sustainability awareness and action, Technology Development, Uncertainty Quantification



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.