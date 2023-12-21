Geotechnical Engineer (Supporting UK Offshore Wind Projects)

Job summary

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Engineering Group



Responsible for providing Geotechnical expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other subject areas, teams, sub functions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying sound engineering judgement to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions passionate about risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.



You will be part of bp’s integrated Site Assessment and Ground Engineering team developing fit-for-purpose ground models and ground-engineering for bid assessment through design, construction, and operation.

The ground models and engineering jointly developed by acquiring, interpreting and engineering with ground data are a critical part of wind farm development. The role is fundamental to identifying the optimum locations and engineering solutions for offshore wind developments. It requires collaboration with engineering, and construction disciplines to safely deliver site investigations, foundation design and ultimately foundation installation.



The focus of the role is the geotechnical aspects of site-assessment related to the design, construction, & installation of foundations for Wind Turbine Generators (WTG) and associated infrastructure (offshore and onshore substations, cables) in support of bp’s low carbon energy projects and operations.

The majority of your time would likely be passionate about activities of our Mona, Morgan and Morven Joint-Venture team; joining their GEO team; and being part of the wider bp offshore wind group.

• be part of a specialist group providing geotechnical engineering expertise across bp’s offshore wind portfolio from bid through development to operations.

• Work within an integrated geoscience team integrating geotechnical data to help build fit for purpose integrated ground models for wind farm engineering.

• Assist quantification of (geo) hazards risk and opportunities to relevant partners to ensure they are understood and controlled across the business.

• Provide quantitative analysis to help select offshore wind foundation concept for fixed and floating foundations with due consideration of technical feasibility, ease of construction, transportation to site, installation challenges, risks, and life-of-field cost.

• Ensure safe and cost-efficient design and integrity management throughout asset life in accordance with bp and industry technical practices and standards.

• Develop relationships with third party suppliers, contractors, and other partners.

• Actively contribute to technology development and to the wider geotechnical engineering community of practice to share knowledge and findings.

• Civil/ Geotechnical engineering degree.

• Extensive relevant industry experience

• Appropriate professional accreditation

• Knowledge of industry codes and standards.

• Excellent interpersonal skills both oral and written.

• Validated experience in Offshore Wind ground engineering for a wide range of ground engineering services including foundations e.g. Monopiles, suction caissons, driven piles, drilled and grouted piles, shallow foundations (inc. Gravity base structures, and Jack-up units) and Cables e.g. burial-risk assessments, thermal response, landfall and onshore design.

• Confirmed experience in planning and implementation of site investigations, characterization and ground modelling, and related development of basis' of design.

• Masters/ PhD or equivalent experience in relevant engineering subject area

• Knowledge of the variety of site-survey data types commonly used in different settings.

• Geotechnical Site Survey acquisition design, oversight and QC, and/or offshore experience on site survey vessels.

• Advanced CPTu interpretation expertise.

• Data Integration (in particular of Geophysical, Geotechnical and Geological logs) expertise and familiarization with ground models.

• Coding/ Scripting expertise

* Fundamental Project Management Skills

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Design approaches, Designing for climate change and zero carbon, Digital fluency, Emerging technology monitoring, Engineering evaluation, Incident investigation and learning, Inspection and monitoring strategy, Numerical modelling, Scripting, Sustainability awareness and action, Technology Development, Uncertainty Quantification



