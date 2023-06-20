Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Finance



Business Support Group



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Global Business Services function Team and advance your career as a

German Speaking Customer Service Representative - Regional Key Account Management

(Fixed term)



Take ownership and resolve escalated telephone and written customer issues

Proactively monitors, controls the Regional, Global and Strategic Accounts and investigates any potential issue to ensure operational excellence

Escalate activities that are not actioned by assignees

Account set-up, allocation and delivery issues

Order processing and order fulfilment

Sales order tracking

Resolve technical queries, issues with e-ordering

Monitor supply outages and react accordingly for incoming and existing orders

Complaint resolution, identification and management of complaint root causes

Support the implementation Quality Management Standards included OMS and 8D reports

Contribution to the internal – and external (customer) audits

Participate in the LBM Process (Lubes Business Management), sales planning and annual budget forecast

Understand, track and apply in the daily work the customer specific requirements (CSR)

Ensure right customer master data with the responsible O2C teams and with Accenture

Effective cash collection and monitoring of customers’ account

Support attending customer’s tenders with preparing all supporting materials

Transactional Pricing with applying various pricing models (COGS+, Index based pricing, Castrol Waterfall)



Bachelors degree or equivalent

3+ years experience in customer service field

Fluency in German and minimum intermediate English language knowledge

French language knowledge is an advantage

Experience with Key Account Management is an advantage

Must demonstrate an excellence understanding of customers’ needs

Excellent written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships

Strong understanding of end-to-end order to cash process included customer specific requirements

Strong time management, organisation and solving skills

Highly motivated, self-reliant and proactive mindset

Experience with SAP and/or Siebel

Senior stakeholder management skills

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a stylish office environment

Learning opportunities, other development opportunities to craft your career path

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Company laptop

Phone for private usage

Opportunity to work from home: up to 3 days / week based on team agreement



No travel is expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.