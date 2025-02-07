German speaking Statutory Senior Analyst

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

It’s an exciting time to join bp. We’ve set out a new purpose to reimagine energy for people and our planet. At the heart of this is accelerating our progress on diversity, equity and inclusion - we aim to be a company where everyone can be their best and true selves and reach their full potential.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Statutory Team and advance your career as a

Statutory Senior Analyst (German speaking)

In this role You will:

Carry out the statutory reporting processes and preparation of statutory accounts for assigned responsibilities, entities and fields in a timely and accurate manner to ensure timely submission of statutory accounts.

Ensure full reconciliations from ledgers to statutory accounts and corporate reporting.

Timely response to queries raised on accounts and other analyses, working closely with Auditors and Business/Country teams supported.

Work on specific accounting areas/questions in order to ensure the accurate statutory reporting and accounting treatment.

Complete reporting and control activities to assure compliance with relevant laws and regulations.

Be the first point of contact for statutory related queries (Audit, Tax, Directors).

Ensure all queries are resolved and responded to on a timely basis (with support from relevant group reporting teams if applicable).

Supervise changes in statutory and group legislation and policies, interpretation for own processes.

Carry out balance sheet reconciliation work for entities supported - query resolution will be handled independently based upon previous experience.

Work with the Team Leader and Business/Country teams to understand the priorities and work to deliver against these as the need arises.

Supporting of monitoring and delivery of KPI-s relating to team’s processes.

Looking for improvement opportunities and work with the relevant people to put these in place.

What You need to be successful:

Fully qualified accountant background with several years of working experience, especially IFRS and/or UK GAAP.

Relevant degree and min. 3-5 years of experience in related Finance area.

Demonstrated process expertise in statutory areas esp. Statutory accounts preparation and Audit processes.

Fluency in English

Active German language knowledge

Demonstrated ability to use a wide range of systems and application tools and techniques (deep experience in MS Office)

Interpersonal skills with particular focus on client responsiveness.

Strong level of analytical skills, numeracy and strong financial understanding.

Customer- and service-oriented thinking.

Readiness for action and ability to work under pressure.

Self-confident appearance in relation to the internal and external contacts

Strong communication and cooperation skills.

Able to manage multiple / conflicting priorities with a strong track record of delivery against tight deadlines.

Assertiveness.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial Reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Long Term Planning {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.