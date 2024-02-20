Germany Loyalty Lead (m/f/d) Full-time in Bochum

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Description:

How you can help shape the future:

As a key strategic pillar of bp’s growth agenda, our mobility and convenience businesses are the shop window to our brand for consumers and businesses alike. We are a brand with heritage for consumers and as the world transitions to low carbon fuel, we believe bp/Aral will continue to play a core role for consumers missions when they are on the go, be that for fuel, food and drinks for now, food and drinks for later, electric mobility, our business is changing and growing to future proof our brand.

The customer sits at the heart of our business’ transition and as Marketing professionals, we want individuals who can play a meaningful role in shaping our offer and bringing it to life for our customers both in and out of store. We are looking for professionals who can work in a fast paced and changing environment pivoting plans and resources to seek out value for both the short-term financial delivery and long term brand success.

In particular for this role, we are looking for a customer and commercial focused Loyalty and Marketing professional that thrives and delivers in a 24/7 fast paced and continuously changing retail business. A Loyalty expert with deep knowledge and experience across all aspects of Loyalty program management and CRM, including strategy development, budget management, customer analytics and performance management and CRM/campaign execution within a retail environment.

Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented

Supports local and regional Loyalty Managers in Loyalty strategy design for the local market

Proposes/recommends local CRM strategy, based on global/regional CRM strategy and local Marketing strategy

Manages and owns execution of CRM strategy across all available platforms and channels, for all products and all customer segments

Manages the holistic contact plan operationalization across all platforms and channels, in line with our strategy, as well as strong alignment with internal and external stakeholders

Supports annual Loyalty (performance) planning: targets setting, campaigns planning, budgets allocation

Leads local performance management processes for Loyalty, CRM and any other Marketing campaigns, in strong collaboration with regional Loyalty team

Manages and prioritizes Customer Analytics (for Loyalty, CRM and any other Marketing campaigns) and insights related activities

Manages CRM budgets (ASP CRM only and CIM for all Marketing activities, incl. FGM and SGM) in strong alignment with Loyalty manager

Leads wider CRM Team (4 FTE) (incl. suppliers / partners)

Manages relationship with internal and external stakeholders when it comes to CRM operationalization

Works closely with Central and European CRM functions and experts to apply best practices, reports (e.g. QPR) and projects into the market

Actively seeks and applies best practices within area of expertise using all available tools and recommend improvements. Supports opportunities to drive value through cross country / regional activation programs

Your qualification profile - profound and passionate:

Essential Education:

Degree or equivalent level qualification

Preference for technical expertise and membership in marketing professional bodies eg Chartered institute of marketing

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

5+ years in a marketing role with 2+ in a leadership role

Excellent customer analytics background/experience, a quantitative mind-set

Demonstrated expertise in Loyalty and CRM programs

Demonstrated expertise in Direct marketing / Segmentation and contact plan set up

Experience in executing marketing programs and campaigns

Ideally European experience in Retail environment

Excellent marketing experience at all levels inclusive cross country

Demonstrated financial delivery capabilities (Budget planning, RCOP, Performance management)

Demonstrated 3rd Party management, on-going relationship and performance management

English and German: verbal & writing skills

Work-life balance and what else speaks for us:

Flexible, hybrid and family-friendly working, at least 30 vacation days and programs to improve work-life balance

Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment, participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidised meals and more

Career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external subsidised training opportunities

Structured onboarding programs and buddy support

Match funding; bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount

We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.



Travel Requirement:

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.