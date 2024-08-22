Gestionnaire Commercial Senior F/H - Senior Sales Representative

This role is not eligible for relocation

bp is one of the world's largest private energy groups.

Founded in 1921, bp France, a subsidiary of Groupe bp, is one of France's leading distributors of petroleum products. bp France markets a wide range of products and services under the bp and Castrol brands.

In This Role You will:

Understand and appreciate the local market pricing situation and negotiate our sales conditions daily, optimizing the volume/result balance between margin policy and daily fluctuations of petroleum product prices, within the delegations given by the Reseller Sales Coordinator and B2B Pricing Manager.

Identify and analyze business performance in collaboration with various departments (Pricing, Logistics, and Supply).

Coordinate actions with the field sales delegate to maximize sales, particularly BP Superfioul and BP HVO, ensuring all client information is captured and transmitted to the pricing team.

Be capable of providing information in the role of the sales delegate with basic clients.

Ensure client account follow-up, collection, authorized overdraft follow-up, and obtaining guarantees.

Relay all information related to HSSE aspects to Reseller clients and ensure compliance.

Act as the client/depot interface and optimize resources according to allocations and supply restrictions.

Analyze activity to forecast volumes for the following month by depot and product for Supply department purchasing decisions.

Promote BP Superfioul premium products, support and accompany marketing actions.

Maintain solid relationships with clients based on trust, clear and regular communication, and honest and professional discussions.

Support the training of the intern.

Back up the KAM Manager for truck sales.

HSSE Responsibilities:

Capable of assessing hazards, managing risks, and applying principles consistently. With instructions, identify risk control opportunities. Can demonstrate the ability to network and seek help regarding risk and hazard management techniques.

Understands key behaviors for HSSE excellence. Demonstrates consistent application of good behaviors. Actively seeks help when needed.

Aware that incidents must be reported, investigated, and analyzed. Under supervision, participates in investigations and the implementation of recommendations and corrective actions.

Participates in HSSE communication processes and is able to make a personal impact. Can effectively apply the principles of the HSSE communication program. Identifies key HSSE messages to be communicated. Can translate "lessons learned" into concrete local applications.

Possesses broad knowledge of local change management. Can apply it systematically under supervision. Capable of identifying the need for help in change management when necessary.

Understands personal responsibilities and organizational responses in an emergency. Participates in incident response training and exercises.

What You will Need To Be Successful:

Degree in Business or equivalent

First experience in Sales

One team spirit

Client-oriented mindset

Ability to negotiate over the phone

Knowledge of SAP / Excel / PowerPoint

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path, including access to LinkedIn Learning, Coursera and GetAbstract

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits elements



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Channel Management, Customer promise execution, Customer Segmentation, Customer Service Design, Delivers an effortless customer experience, Demand Management, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Operational pricing, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using insights dashboards



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.