Gigahub Programme Director

Job summary

Do you want to make a real contribution to the sustainability of our planet? Electric vehicles are having a huge impact on the energy transition, join bp pulse and you can be part of that impact.



bp pulse are the UK’s fastest growing EV charging network and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero.



We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need rapidly to grow our fantastic team with the best talent out there.



YOU can help us get there, we’re looking for a world class Programme Director to lead the global rollout of Gigahubs, our new EV charging stations. Coordinating across markets and teams (notably Real Estate, Convenience, Ops and Site Design), you will be the point person on the timely and smooth delivery of these critical sites.

Mission

Deliver a market leading EV hub proposition for pulse’s new gigahubs to exceed customer expectations and maximise site economics globally.

Responsibilities:

Define terms of reference, strategy and roadmap for designing, building, operating and scaling commercially effective gigahubs for bp pulse.

Deliver a global scalable and modular playbook through defining relevant, commercially effective dwell time offers (within agreed customer missions and site archetypes), ensuring customer focus, standardisation and commercially viable solutions.

Accountable for global reporting on the rollout of gigahubs (format & offer development, real estate pipeline and timelines), ensuring markets are adhering to global guidelines and all elements and materials are ready for market deployment.

Point person for the LT, providing single view of timelines and performance.

Lead the commercial modelling as a whole across pulse and M&C to maximise gross margin for bp.

Lead global testing plans for dwell time offers in partnership with Convenience team, from customer mission to operations, until sufficient tests are complete and/or processes are embedded into BAU.

Manage project managers within region where appointed during testing phase of specific dwell time offers.

Drive operating model integration within bp pulse, and between bp pulse, site, design, M&C and I&E from customer mission through to operations to enable bp to deliver dwell time offers.

Develop consistent OKRs and performance processes to ensure common understanding globally and within market of the pipeline of sites for each archetype and offer module, execution build and cost and customer offer feedback and commercials, as well as programme level OKRs for end to end time to operate, capital efficiency, deviations vs playbook.

Establish improvement process and feedback loop to learn through consistent OKRs and performance process, from real estate, offer, execution and operations teams to improve and refine site economics based on testing results.

Essential:

Experience developing commercially effective strategies and roadmaps

Experience leading end-to-end programme management – safety, quality, risk and execution - across large-scale markets, projects or workstreams.

Experienced in delivering customer experience solutions

Commercial acumen with understanding of cost and value drivers

Ability to work well in a diverse team environment with strong stakeholder management skills

Agile training and experience, continuous improvement skills beneficial

Experience in retail, mobility and / or energy industries

Proactive stakeholder management, assertive and impact obsessed.

What can we offer you to electrify your career with us?



At bp pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



bp pulse operates a 60% office (central London), 40% home flexible working policy i.e., we rock a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds!