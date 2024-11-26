Global Account Manager Americas

This role is not eligible for relocation

United States of America - New Jersey - Wayne, US: Chicago, US: Houston - Westlake Campus

Customers & Products



Sales Group



About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

Managing and developing the strategic relationship with existing global OEM partners (Ford, Volvo, JLR, Toyota) in the Americas by identifying and evaluating new regional business opportunities consistent with the strategies across bp businesses and the global agreements with the OEMs. Expanding and managing the strategic relationship with Ford at a global HQ level with focus on the Castrol business. Leading business development initiatives to further expand the GAM portfolio in the Region.

The role is accountable for the delivery of the account plans for Ford, JLR, Volvo and Toyota in US/Americas and future growth opportunities at C&P integrated level with the OEMs, driven by the partnership model and in line with bp strategy and financial targets.

Accountable for the development and management of the regional strategic relationship with partner OEMs and business development opportunities w Ford, Volvo, JLR and Toyota, providing support in the delivery of the overall account strategy and performance targets by coordinating the cross functional accounts network in US/Americas on a strategic level across bp and the partners. Building and maintaining outstanding relationships at senior level and managing the Ford relationship at a global HQ level.

Key Accountabilities

Strategy and Plan : Understanding the specifics of Ford, Volvo, JLR and Toyota strategy in US and supporting the development of detailed response aligned with the bp strategic goals. Developing the account strategy and plan to extract maximum sustainable value for and from the partner in the region by providing win-win offers and solutions; Deploying Americas account plan with Account Leadership Team to ensure objectives and resources are aligned with their strategic direction and plan.

Performance: Setting, monitoring and holding accountability for setting and delivery of financial targets for the account in line with bp`s strategy for relevant C&P businesses in Americas, supporting the definition of the strategic cooperation value strands and parameters and completing the agreement(s) as needed. Ensuring the strategic cooperation is executed.

Account offer and deal making: Working with rest of Global Account Management, Regional Key Account Key Account Management, C&P businesses, functions and other entities in bp, coordinating the development and implementation of offers across different work streams ensuring there is proper alignment with each Groups strategy.

Leadership: Coordinate the regional account stakeholder teams to maintain close client relationship, develop growth opportunities and deliver products and solutions, a champion of bp`s new purpose and ambition.

Education and Experience:

Graduate degree or equivalent required, MBA or related post graduate qualification or equivalent desirable.

Successful track-record of customer relationship development in diverse and challenging environments in advanced Key Account Management including sophisticated B2B/ B2B2B/ B2B2C relationships.

Experience in identification of new commercial opportunities with proven track record in making and managing large commercial deals from concept to execution to sustainable growth.

Understanding of industry and OEM trends and translating into opportunities and offers.

Skills & Competencies:

High degree of energy, stamina and resilience with a continuous improvement mind-set, confident and articulate, a proven influencer and negotiator.

Ability to develop and operationalise strategic and tactical business plans.

Ability to work across functions and businesses.

Flexibility of thought and action to be able to respond to changing market environments and dynamic business situations

Ability to manage long term planning, milestones and interdependencies of cross functional projects.

Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

bp operates in a hybrid model working 60% from the office and 40% from home.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Account strategy and business planning, Business Analysis, Commercial Acumen, Consultative selling skills, Customer value proposition, Global Perspective, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management



