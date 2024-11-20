Global Account Manager - Europe

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Description:

The role manages and develops OEM/Account relationships in Europe, delivering sustainable, long-term value from the lubricants business and for wider C&P. The role is responsible for the management of specific OEM/Accounts at regional headquarter level and plays a pivotal role in managing comprehensive partnership and develop business opportunities with a focus on major Chinese OEMs and others as required.

Accountabilities:

Accountable for development and management of the regional strategic relationship and business development with key Chinese and Japanese Auto OEMs.

Responsible to create regional account plan and land commercial deals to drive long term value delivery for bp and partners in the region.

Manage the delivery of the overall account strategy and performance targets by coordinating the cross functional accounts network in the region.

Manage all aftermarket business with OEM/Account– supporting commercial negotiations, price setting and portfolio negotiations within the markets.

Activate key account plans to deliver these objectives, both centrally and via the countries, focusing on:

Identifying critical customer needs and developing value propositions to meet them

Partner and relationship management across all functions both internally and within the customer network HSSEQ and ethical compliance

Provide coaching, mentoring support and leadership to National KAMs/other partners in country to ensure the execution of the key account plans. This will include joint customer and NSC visits.

Act as a point of escalation to resolve complex customer issues which cannot be effectively managed in country/by other impacted functions.

Essential Skills and Experience

Fluent in Mandarin

Extensive experience in global auto OEMs key account management and their value chain management.

Deep understanding of global and regional aspects for automotive industry and mobility trend

Successful track-record of customer relationship development in diverse and challenging environments

Significant experience in senior key account management role

Managing large and complex negotiations

Deep understanding of the Chinese automotive sector and aftermarket dynamics.

Lubricants experience (desirable)

Leading high performing sales teams (desirable)

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity and equal opportunity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

