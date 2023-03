Key challenges faced in the role

The role has a high impact on the business ambition of driving sustainability agenda. This is a senior level role which will shape the sustainability agenda from the Base Oil perspective, lead delivery of the longer-term strategic intent, develop strong external relationships with third parties, demonstrate strong and effective ways of working with stakeholders and ability to influence both internally and externally. The role holder is expected to manage these effortlessly.

RRBO is an emerging category and ability to establish Castrol as a preferred buyer in the supply market will provide Castrol with a critical edge.

The role is global in nature with many key markets and stakeholders. Senior stakeholders need to be managed in Finance, Technology, Supply Chain, and PUs.

There will be significant issues to handle on a regular basis primarily on establishing supply sources and pricing.

Lead the global sustainability agenda for Base Oil and create a road map as part of the Castrol sustainability strategy, in general and Base Oil, in particular.Lead and be the SPA for the planning, development, and implementation of the global procurement category strategy for RRBO (potential spend of $500m) and develop supplier base in line with that and the overall business requirement.This role is critical to the business success of Castrol as it is responsible for setting the sustainability agenda in Base Oil category and establishing sourcing of RRBO. Ability to do that in line with business plan will help in delivering the overall sustainability strategy for Castrol.