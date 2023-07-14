Site traffic information and cookies

Global Brand Manager - Castrol GTX

  • Location United Kingdom - Reading, United States of America - New Jersey - Wayne, Singapore - Singapore, China - Pudong
  • Travel required Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Marketing Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ065969
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Following Castrol's new strategy we are looking to grow volume on GTX as well as selectively on brands owned by bp.

Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

  • Accountable for the Castrol GTX  brand strategy development and deployment globally with remit across channels
  • Manage portfolio, including product stewardship, PBA, Streamline, ODIMS and OMS
  • ASP management on Global GTX budget
  • Develop innovation strategy, work with growth units on all OD&I projects on GTX and inspire project teams to deliver on time – to increase market share and GM
  • Develop deep insight into customer, consumer, OEM and channel needs and competitor responses, to develop Creative Communication across all relevant media
  • Thought leadership and interface with GAM on contract development and joint marketing proposals with OEMs
  • Any other activity the Global Masterbrand and Product Brand Manager or MAGNATEC Brand Manager
  • bp owned brands includes Aral with the possibility of selectively using other bp owned brands eg Amoco
  • Partner brands include partnership brands in support of strategy
  • Turnover of $1 bn and gross margin of over $500MM
  • Keeping in mind Agile working principles, additional projects or priorities (may be added or deleted depending on the organization priorities)

Summary Decision Rights

  • Brand positioning across Castrol GTX
  • Campaigns on GTX/ Aral lubricants
  • Partner brand strategy / labels

Job Holder Requirements (Minimum education, experience & capabilities)

Education

  • MBA or equivalent post graduate degree in business or Marketing desirable

Experience

  • Highly experienced in B2C and B2B Marketing including Marketing/ brand  led companies
  • Significant experience in Marketing leadership roles with a track record of working in B2B2C environments within a competitive market-oriented business culture

Skills & Competencies

  • Developing a Marketing Strategy
  • Brand and communications management
  • Customer Value Proposition Development and Engagement
  • Performance monitoring
  • Marketing Pricing management 
  • Sector, Market, Customer and Competitor Understanding
  • Project & Relationship Management


Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Brand Management, Channel marketing activation, Customer Segmentation, Developing creative marketing content, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Listening, Presenting, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using market research effectively, Writing skills


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

