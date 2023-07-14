Global Brand Manager - Castrol GTX

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Following Castrol's new strategy we are looking to grow volume on GTX as well as selectively on brands owned by bp.

Customers & Products



Marketing Group



Following Castrol's new strategy we are looking to grow volume on GTX as well as selectively on brands owned by bp.



Key Accountabilities

Accountable for the Castrol GTX brand strategy development and deployment globally with remit across channels

Manage portfolio, including product stewardship, PBA, Streamline, ODIMS and OMS

ASP management on Global GTX budget

Develop innovation strategy, work with growth units on all OD&I projects on GTX and inspire project teams to deliver on time – to increase market share and GM

Develop deep insight into customer, consumer, OEM and channel needs and competitor responses, to develop Creative Communication across all relevant media

Thought leadership and interface with GAM on contract development and joint marketing proposals with OEMs

Any other activity the Global Masterbrand and Product Brand Manager or MAGNATEC Brand Manager

bp owned brands includes Aral with the possibility of selectively using other bp owned brands eg Amoco

Partner brands include partnership brands in support of strategy

Turnover of $1 bn and gross margin of over $500MM

Keeping in mind Agile working principles, additional projects or priorities (may be added or deleted depending on the organization priorities)

Summary Decision Rights

Brand positioning across Castrol GTX

Campaigns on GTX/ Aral lubricants

Partner brand strategy / labels

Job Holder Requirements (Minimum education, experience & capabilities)

Education

MBA or equivalent post graduate degree in business or Marketing desirable

Experience

Highly experienced in B2C and B2B Marketing including Marketing/ brand led companies

Significant experience in Marketing leadership roles with a track record of working in B2B2C environments within a competitive market-oriented business culture

Skills & Competencies

Developing a Marketing Strategy

Brand and communications management

Customer Value Proposition Development and Engagement

Performance monitoring

Marketing Pricing management

Sector, Market, Customer and Competitor Understanding

Project & Relationship Management



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Brand Management, Channel marketing activation, Customer Segmentation, Developing creative marketing content, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Listening, Presenting, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using market research effectively, Writing skills



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.