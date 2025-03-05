Global Brand Manager – MCO

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose:

This role is accountable for the MCO Powerbrands, flanker brands and variants across all channels. Focus is brand strategy, creative communication, brand health, Channel strategy, Mechanic advocacy and partnering with Applied sciences and PUs on product/innovation leadership.

Key Accountabilities:

Accountable for the MCO brand strategy development and deployment globally with remit across channels.

Accountable for business, GM & share growth.

Accountable for MCO brands growing mental and physical availability.

Manage portfolio, including product stewardship, PBA, Streamline, ODIMS and OMS

ASP management on Global MCO budget

Develop innovation strategy, work with growth units on all OD&I projects on MCO brands and inspire project teams to deliver on time – to increase market share and GM

Develop deep insight into customer, consumer, OEM and channel needs and competitor responses, to develop Creative Communication across all relevant media

Thought leadership and interface with GAM on contract development and joint marketing proposals with OEMs.

Work to ensure strong channel plans to grow physical availability and advocacy

Any other activity the Global Masterbrand and Product Brand Manager escalates

Key Requirements:

Brand campaigns across Castrol MCO brands

Brand positioning across Castrol MCO brands

MBA or equivalent post graduate degree in business or Marketing desirable

At least 15 years’ experience in B2C and B2B Marketing including international FMCG companies or Marketing led companies

At least 5 years’ experience in Marketing leadership roles with a track record of working in B2B2C environments within a competitive market-oriented business culture

Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Brand Management, Channel marketing activation, Customer Segmentation, Developing creative marketing content, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Listening, Presenting, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using market research effectively, Writing skills



