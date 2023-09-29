Global Brand & Product Manager - GTX

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Summary:

About usAt bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!Role Synopsis:This role is accountable for a brand pipeline of projects across categories as part of an agile squad, working interchangeably on cars, bikes and trucks brands.This role manages the product portfolio, leads OD&I projects for new product launches and administers deletions as approved by the Global Brand Managers.Key Accountabilities:• Accountable for the brand, product strategy development and deployment across the focus markets globally• Accountable for product management of the brand’s product portfolio to include meeting complexity targets, profitability thresholds of product variants and proactive life-cycle management at end-of-life.• May be selectively involved in brand campaign process as guided by Global Brand Manager• Create and lead some of the priority OD&I projects and inspire project teams to deliver on time – to increase market share and GM.• Accountable for delivering Launch Toolkits• Leads product projects including product range launches, product additions and deletions building the project plan, driving the project from conceptualisation till PU/market handover and post-launch evaluation, working closely with GLT and GSC.• Accountable for all the product claims and demos as guided approved by GLT and Legal.• Engage with the Offer Development Managers to ensure proper integration with the Channel offer• Work closely with the Cars Offer Development team to provide claims and brief on the communication campaign to support product launches• Work as program manager to ensure projects are on track and running the risk, inviting key team members’ intervention when necessary• Work closely with lead markets to ensure successful implementation of changes in the portfolio.• Lead the development and deployment of visible thought leadership for Castrol in the areas of product management, product & packaging simplification and innovation.• Responsible for developing detailed annual marketing plans for OD&I launches, based on the brand strategy and SPU needs, and tracking their deployment across focus markets.• Accountable for the direct ASP budget as guided by Global Brand Managers.



Job Description:

Essential Education:

University degree in Science / Marketing / Project Management field

Essential Criteria:

12+ years of related experience

Ability to be flexible and lead working globally and across multiple timezones

Professional marketer with B2B and B2C experience in product management

Project management with multi-functional teams and complex deliverables

Local or regional job in a matrix structure

Ability to handle uncertainty and overcome obstacles with multiple collaborators

Proven experience in working with technology and communication agencies

Bias for action, strong drive and energy

Proven experience with leading the commercialization and deployment of complex new product introductions.

Validated Insight into customers and consumers

Strong commercial competence, business partnering and problem-solving skills.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills with the ability to influence, handle conflict, and enhance team performance.

Strong networking skills with the ability to build and maintain a dispersed network of professionals

Desirable Criteria:

Experience working in CPG or Lubricants

Masters Degree

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Brand Management, Channel marketing activation, Customer Segmentation, Developing creative marketing content, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Listening, Presenting, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using market research effectively, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.