Global Business Development Specialist - Truck Electrification – pulse

Are you passionate about transforming the Truck industry? We are gearing up for the future. Within bp's Customers & Products team, our goal is to deliver the future of mobility, energy and services by innovating with new business models and service platforms. bp are committed to decarbonisation across the mobility and transport space.

Trucks and road freight are an indispensable part of the world's logistics sector and bp are seeking to help our Fleet customers transition to low carbon fuels.



We are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up, and we are seeking talented and enthusiastic individuals to support us in making this happen! We are looking for a Business Development specialist for EV Trucks to join our team.



The purpose of the role is to interface with bp's existing fleet businesses, international accounts, regional, corporate & solutions (RC&S) to maximise Truck business and sales opportunities across bp's On-The-Go, Overnight, Depot charging and Fleet solutions. We are building our EV Truck business at pace, so we are looking for someone who is dedicated to making positive change, transforming an industry and helping our planet.



Contribute to the rapid growth of our Truck EV business by leading pipeline fill and sales funnel development of bp's rapid expansion in On-The-Go, Overnight, Depot and Fleet charging solutions –

Lead Electrification Truck interface for bp’s virtual sales teams in International accounts, RC&S and fleet business

Commercial centre of excellence and integration point for bp internal Fleet sales team and community in shaping EV Truck customer offer and propositions - enabling bp to create exceptional customer and fleet experiences across all Electric Truck charging and fleet solutions

Build a portfolio of options that provide short, medium and long-term commercial benefit for bp. Directly contribute to sales funnel B2B opportunities which underpin bp's future scale ambitions

Build strong relationships with internal stakeholders and 3rd party partners fleet businesses

Ensure pipeline business development within the region is aligned to product roadmap and development plans ensuring a high conversion and utilisation of assets/resources deployed

Translate customer needs and business requirements into insights to help shape future product development, offer and go to market strategy

Lead interactions and dissemination of insight, capabilities and initiatives which upskill and systematically improve the understanding, impact and adoption of bp's Truck Decarbonisation offers in market

Maintain closeness to competitor and market insights to create feedback loop on bp products position and opportunities

Support development of sales tools and marketing initiatives for customer activation and engagement - Create a culture of success, on-going business and goal achievement

Drive and Entrepreneurial spirit to build and manage a customer portfolio which underpins and grows with bp's long-term commercial ambitions

Proven experience and capabilities in business development, consultative and solution focused selling

Self-starter mentality and passionate about continuous improvement and process efficiency

Commercial mindset with strong analytical, negotiation and problem-solving skills

Orientated to onboarding and growth - comfortable dealing with ambiguity and mitigating risk

Developing partnerships, structuring commercial frameworks and agreements

Experience within digital services/solutions, software protocols and related business applications

Proven ability to manage and deliver complex customer solutions/projects

Hand`s on and pro-active problem solver, commits to delivery

University degree in business administration, economics, engineering, computer science or comparable education

Experience / exposure to Truck and/or Fleet sector (essential)

Experience and knowledge of EV digital products and the EV market (preferred)

Fluent in English (essential) and German / Dutch (preferred)

At bp pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning, and development opportunities to enable you to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role, you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.bp pulse operates a 60% office (central London), 40% home flexible working policy i.e., we rock a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds.