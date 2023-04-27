Job summary

Responsible for managing a large team to support & influence commercial strategies through research, analytical insight and suggesting and appraising potential opportunities, contributing to trading analytics strategy and ensuring stakeholder relationships, resources and analytical models support the delivery of a best-in-class service to assist commercial activities.

The Global Carbon Lead role is high impact, it is front facing and it is integral to the success of the Low Carbon Strategist organization within Trading Analytics and Insight at BP



The Low Carbon Strategist organization requires a Global Carbon Lead to work closely with the VP, Low Carbon Strategists to further deepen the distinct capability offering within the Carbon markets stream. The Global Carbon lead will help to set the direction for the global carbon analytical development- a coordinated global approach to developing the toolkit required to monetize across a full suite of carbon markets.



The Global Carbon Lead will be responsible for talent development in this new and niche area, including the professional development, line management and pastoral care of a team of Low Carbon Strategists, developing the capability within the team to provide analysis and commercial insights into carbon markets.



The Global Carbon Lead is a recognized market expert in the Carbon space, with clear experience in providing distinct commercial insights into Carbon markets. The individual should have a deep grounding in traditional energy markets, as they are one of the primary feeds into emissions balances. The global lead will be required to influence commercial decision making in both the low carbon trading teams, but also across resilient hydrocarbons basis the impacts of carbon on traditional markets. This individual has a clear record of translating analytics into market insights; both across the short-term trading time horizon and the longer-term outlooks. They can easily pivot from short term trades to longer term strategic views.



Key Accountabilities



The Global Carbon lead will lead a global team of carbon analysts in pursuit of developing best in class short term tradeable analytics and longer term strategic insights to drive asset identification and origination strategy across Low Carbon markets.



The individual is a highly skilled communicator, able to have productive conversations across multiple groups in BP, both internally to the Low Carbon Strategist Organization and the Trading and Origination teams, as well as the BP Low Carbon Strategy group. The individual will be required to develop a BP wide stakeholder network across multiple teams seeking to Play to Win in the energy transition. They will work with the VP, Low Carbon Strategists to develop a stakeholder engagement strategy to help to influence the larger BP outlook on Carbon.



They will develop a distinct analytical capability offering within the Carbon markets stream for the Low Carbon Strategist Organization. The Global Carbon lead will set the direction for the global carbon’ analytical development- a coordinated global approach to developing the toolkit required to monetize across the full suite of carbon markets that BP trades. Essential Education: Formal qualifications constituting university degrees, examination certificates that confirm a level of educational attainment or licenses.

Membership of a technical or professional body

Prior experience as a Lead or Global Lead Market Strategist focusing on Low Carbon markets, Oil and Gas markets, policy strategy, or a or macro led financial strategy team.

