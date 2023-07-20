Global Category Manager 3P (Maternity Cover 12 months' contract)

This role offers an exciting opportunity to lead and drive progress throughout Castrol Procurement with regards to our sustainability goals in support of the Path360 and GSC sustainability strategy. The role holder will represent Procurement and act as a key team member within projects linked to our Sustainability agenda, including Castrol’s Re-refined Base Oil (RRBO), Additive, 3P and Packaging sustainability roadmaps. The role holder will be working with stakeholders across multiple functions throughout the business to drive results, monitor KPIs and lead actions within the Procurement team.
Entity:Customers & Products
Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group
Job Family Group:
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Key Accountabilities
Lead the coordination and progression of Castrol’s Pathway to Net Zero on behalf of Castrol Procurement, taking the lead in driving the “responsible sourcing” agenda as part of our Path360 strategy, including:
Sole accountability of owning sustainability agenda on behalf of Procurement, providing direct support and taking on the role as “go to” Procurement representative
Develop and deploy Procurement sustainability roadmap, facilitating progress and tracking KPIs
Driving to embed sustainability terms and conditions within our standard contract templates
Work closely with PUs and global functions to support execution of the Castrol Sustainability Plan
Represent Procurement and coordinate activities across all categories (RRBO and Circularity strategy, Packaging, Additives, Third Party) to track progress and recognise risks/propose mitigations
Active member of GSC “All in” sustainability strategy core team
Be up to date with external market research and the movements of our competitors, understanding current and future trends that impact our ability to deliver
Provide Procurement representation within relevant sustainability forums throughout Castrol and wider BP
Incorporate agile ways of working in project planning and implementation
Collaborate with partners at all levels of the organisation on data presentation and projects
Develop presentation decks, communications and engagement material needed
Job Holder Requirements (Minimum education, experience & capabilities)
Education:
Degree or equivalent
Relevant post graduate training eg: CIPS desirable, but not essential
Experience:
Significant procurement experience
Project Management awareness and basics
Strong communication and presentation skills both verbal and written
Comfortable in a cross-functional distributed team
Self-starter and ability to work with ambiguity
Skills & Competencies:
A real passion for sustainability and related items
Core Supply Chain proficiencies (Logistics, HSSE, Supply Planning, Manufacturing, Project Management) desirable
Collaborative team leadership
Experience leading cross functional teams
Excellent MS office suite and high level of numeracy
Commercial awareness
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
