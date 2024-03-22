Global Category Manager – Indirect Procurement

Job summary

Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Role Synopsis

You will play a part in shaping the future & Strategy of spend categories. The category will focus on understanding the category spend needs of BP, business partnering cross functionally, identifying strategic partners for this category, and delivering both value and values in line with BP’s strategic agenda.

You will need to have relevant category market expertise, excellent communication, and stakeholder management skills. Actual category assignment will be allocated by BP.

As an equal partner to functional and regional Leadership Team, provide forward looking strategy, market or industry update and advise, challenge status quo, handle relationships with internal and external collaborators, at times including partners.

Ensure that category strategy is aligned to bp safety policy, procedures, processes and operating systems, and any additional local requirements, are implemented in all category activities.

Deep understanding and experience of driving category management plans, including contracting and the implementation of complex and long-term agreements, and managing category activities in a safe and effective manner.

Develops and implements category management and contracting plans. Leads strategic sourcing of delegated categories.

Identifies category risks and ensures mitigation strategies and plans are developed and implemented

Undertakes due diligence in mitigating all external supply risk in contract execution. Implements robust cost management and thorough contract management controls

Leads communication related to category with the key collaborators, including Business Unit functional VPs

Build and handle relationships with local suppliers, driving continuous improvement, improving safety performance and reducing operational risk.

Lead regular performance reviews with collaborators and suppliers to measure supplier performance and develop plans to address performance issues. Resolve disputes between collaborators and suppliers relating to service delivery

Implements category common processes, drives efficiency, continuous improvement, and compliant procurement transactions across the value chain.

Leads/facilitates regional supplier and contract management activities, e.g. Performance reviews, contracts on-boarding sessions, contract oversights audits, etc.

Coordinates regional procurement representation in supplier investigations. Ensures effective follow-up on audit findings to ensure timely closure

Accountable for working with the Business Unit operations and suppliers to deliver value contributions that have direct impact on operating expenses.

A degree (ideally in procurement or business) or equivalent experience with minimum 12-14 years professional experience in Indirect Procurement

Subject matter expertise in category management, have experience and knowledge on financial negotiations for car leasing (open and close-end leasing), car rental, mobility as a solutions, transportation services, records management, office supplies and business support is an advantage.

Experience of working cross culturally and in an international environment.

Ability to communicate and influence across different levels in the organization.

Engaging and collaborative way of working.

Resilient and experienced in working in multi-faceted environment.

Business Requirements Analysis- Use understanding of collaborator strategy and category knowledge to develop a viable, long-term view of business requirements.

Product & Market Intelligence- Uses deep knowledge of supply markets to create strong sourcing solutions. Uses supply market insights to resolve future sourcing strategies for the business. Networks internally and externally and stay up to date via industry publications, conferences, and events.

Category Strategy- Acknowledged expert with deep knowledge of their category including thought leadership regarding the impact of innovation and technology. Mentors and coach’s category managers / specialists / analysts / lead in the use of analytical tools. Leads governance discussions with executive sponsors regarding progress and business results.

Business Insight- Utilizes deep understanding of business operations and commercial factors to support decision-making and priorities opportunities to drive commercial value. Has a broad professional grasp of financial and management information and accounting procedures. Identifies new or alternative approaches to performing business activities more efficiently.

Relationship Management- Takes full ownership of engagement issues with collaborators, monitors relationships and acts on relevant feedback. Maintains, develops, and leverages long-term strategic relationships with key senior-level representatives of relevant internal and external organizations and professional groups.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



