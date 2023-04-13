-
Join our team as Global Coke Supply and Optimization Manager
Responsible for identifying and prioritizing commercial growth activities which focus aims at optimizing and integrating our global footprint. Develop and execute work processes around optimization to continue to implement our global approach as well as supporting our teams’ development on commercial best practices. Preparing business cases using advanced technical and analytical capabilities and identifying and mitigating the risks associated with deals to ensure their successful delivery.
Commercial Optimization: