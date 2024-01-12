Global Concept Development Opportunities, Environmental & Social Advisor

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Production & Operations



HSSE Group



Job Summary:

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!This great opportunity is responsible for supporting environmental, social and sustainability screening utilising sound technical capabilities to provide day-to-day advice on portfolio prioritisation with respect to environmental, social and sustainability issues, and risks aligning with the bp strategy.



Job Description:

Role Synopsis:

The Environmental & Social (E&S) (H&S) Advisor will work in Global Concept Development (GCD) as an E&S Adviser supporting the Opportunities squad; GCD develops front end competitive, safe and sustainable solutions for resilient hydrocarbon and low carbon (enabling) projects. The Opportunities squad provides cross functional assessment of business opportunities to develop a deliverable project portfolio that enables delivery of the company strategy.

As part of this squad, the E&S Adviser will screen opportunities to ensure alignment with bp’s sustainability frame including bp’s aims to be a carbon net zero company.

This role reports to the GCD HSE&C Manager and is part of the P&O projects organisation and will require significant engagement and collaboration across the Functions such as appraisal management, engineering, finance, subsurface and regional teams.

The GCD E&S Adviser will be part of the Leadership Team and plays a vital role in guiding and providing direction on how GCD aligns with the bp sustainability aims, and conformance with PDcp (Project Delivery common process) requirements.

Key accountabilities:

Support GCD in optimising value by creating safe, competitive, and sustainable concepts.

Work with the AGMs in the regions in support of meeting the bp Strategy for Advancing Energy Transition and PDcp requirements.

Interface directly with Opportunities squad leader and the squad team to identify E&S issues and risks for an associated development case.

Identify whether an opportunity is likely to be an IPA (International Protected Area) project or NPI (Net Positive Impact) applicable.

Carry out Sustainability Assessment to assess and document compatibility with the sustainability frame and aims. In preparation for business framings identify priority sustainability aims and support strategic theme discussions and the identification of tier one decision.

Support Business Framing workshops as required to identify potential net zero / sustainable solutions as well as E&S sensitivities and risks.

Assure GHG (Green House Gasses) inputs into One Screen and Concept Development FMs in accordance with the GHG FM Governance Guide and EEMs 33.

Provide deep technical expertise in sustainability management.

Provide E&S and sustainability input to the CD Plan.

Identify high level consenting strategies to align with schedule planning.

Support the opportunities squad with ADP (Area Development Plan) reviews.

Collaborate with subsurface teams in support of the delivery of both the subsurface sustainability plan, regional sustainability plan and projects sustainability plan.

Education:

Minimum qualifications: Degree in an environmental or related discipline. MSc preferable.

Essential Experience and Job requirement:

Experience of managing E&S aspects during the design and construction of projects with knowledge and expertise in the application of bp environmental and social requirements to projects.

Experience of benchmarking E&S risks to inform potential mitigation and associated costs.

Experience in ESIA scoping, development, approval, implementation and associated internal and external customer engagement.

Project Management skills.

Strong understanding of environmental legislation and standard methodology

Experience in leading the collaborate with a variety of bp teams and external partners on projects across environmental and social matters.

Desirable skills:

Higher degree in environmental related field

Accredited with a relevant environmental body

Why Join our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Air Quality Management, Biodiversity Management, Carbon Management, Chemical hazard management, Community Engagement, Environmental Legal Compliance, Environmental management, Environment and Social Group Reporting, Environment and Social Project Compliance Analysis, Labour rights and modern slavery, Noise emissions management, Remediation Management, Social Impact Management, Social Sustainability, Waste Management, Water Management



