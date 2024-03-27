This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Description:

The Global Content Lead acts as the SME and champion for bp’s global content strategy to drive business results.

Integrator of in-market and off-shored agency teams with bp’s marketing teams and accountable for overall delivery of bp’s content strategy.

Key Accountabilities

Acts as thought leader and SME for content strategy within bp’s marketing mix and communicates recommendations to the business marketing teams, identifying pilots and/or implementation plans as needed.

This involves:

Enhancing content capabilities with test & learns and tactical optimisations through identification, validation, and prioritisation of use cases for the current tech stack and content activation strategy.

Identifying needs for cross-market content and proactively driving content re-use

Content optimisation and continuous improvement based on consolidated behavioural insights.

Content analytics, critical metrics, value tracking and optimisation for efficiency and effectiveness.

Acts as champion for branded content as product owner of the Aprimo DAM and Workflow technology.

This involves:

Establishing standards and guidelines for content platform usage for internal marketing partners and external creative and content production agencies.

Maintaining and enhancing global processes, standards, and taxonomy.

Gathering business requirements and prioritizing features, understanding user needs, defining product requirements, features and functionality, and aligning on product prioritization with partners.

In partnership with I&E, developing and iterating a roadmap for content architecture, including the proactive selection and implementation of new technology and overseeing the day-to-day operations and effective running of the DAM.

As marketing automation matures, this role will act as the key contact for content automation on behalf of and in partnership with C&P marketing teams. This will require establishing business requirements, delivery KPIs/SLAs and ensuring that appropriate capabilities are offered by local and offshored marketing automation teams. This will be a partnership activity with other Global Marketing teams and key business partners.

Education

Degree or equivalent experience in marketing

Essential Experience

Proven experience working in marketing , in agency, consultancy or client environment. This is essential for the role holder to have deep knowledge of branded content, and to have experience working with owned and paid channels both in strategic discussions about the role of the channel as well as hands-on experience on how to optimize campaign results.

Excellent understanding of marketing content technology , including a combination of; DAM, Workflow, DCO and the broader marketing technology ecosystem.

Experience working with offshored agencies and marketing automation suppliers is highly desirable.

Skills & Competencies

Shows demonstrated enthusiasm and interest in the constantly evolving world of branded content and media. Must be digitally expert.

Has demonstrable experience running content personalisation tests and measuring success e.g., a/b tests, incrementality, etc., as well as identifying day to day tactical optimisations and improvements.

Ruthlessly performance focused, able to manage supplier performance conversations in a proactive and solution-focused way.

Must be able to partner proactively with marketing teams, understanding their business drivers and marketing outcomes and be able to influence internal partners.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity and equal opportunity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Apply today!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytics, Analytics, Brand Communications, Brand Management, Channel marketing activation, Content Marketing, Content Production, Content Strategy, Customer Segmentation, Developing creative marketing content, Digital Communications, Digital Content Marketing, Digital fluency, Digital Marketing, Digital Marketing Optimization, External Stakeholder Management, Leading Change, Marketing, Presenting, Project Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management, Transformational Change, Transformational Management, Transformation Projects {+ 1 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.