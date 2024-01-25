Global Contracts Manager - Physical Oil Trading

This role is not eligible for relocation

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Gade F



Job Description:

We are looking for a specialist Global Contracts Manager in bp Finance to support our Trading & Shipping (T&S) business as we strive to transform and connect the global energy market. This role is uniquely positioned for those with developed leadership and strategic capabilities.

Reporting to the VP Finance – Transformation and Control, you will be a contributing member of the Finance Transformation team and have considerable exposure across the Oil Trading & Finance function.

You will be the leader for our Refined Products Trading (RPT) contracting activities globally, including the planned tethered operation in Global Business Services. This global role is an integral part of developing our transformation strategy and you will get to take ownership for implementing it. There is opportunity to drive improvements for further increase the effectiveness of contracting activities. You will lead the development and management of a global team, ensuring operational integrity as well as control and compliance.

This role requires deep technical expertise and provides paralegal, contractual and commercial direction to lead operational risks and new business integration across all RPT benches. This role is high-impact and high-value. You will maintain front office relationships at a global bench and regional business level, and drive operational excellence and continuous improvements.

We offer a hybrid working environment (3 days in office, 2 days at home each week, on average). The office will be located in Canary Wharf, London.

In the role, you will be empowered to:

Lead the implementation of the global transformation strategy including process simplification, standardisation and automation as well as GBS transitions across the three RPT regions

Put in place a global organisation structure and operating model including the tethered GBS operating model, and provide ongoing leadership for the global team

Provide leadership to develop and retain a niche expertise and talent with a focus in driving value to the business through expert paralegal and commercial support

Provide functional and line management to a team of 25-30 people located at different geographical locations onshore and in GBS

Drive solutions and deliver priorities aligned with business strategy, utilising the global network, functional and project teams

Key partner with functional and business SLLs and other senior leaders across T&S to ensure the Contracts strategy is aligned with and supports the T&S and RPT strategy

Working with the RPT SIM team, manage strategic relationships with external counterparties and service providers, such as LEAP, VAKT, The Energy Institute to deliver change and improvement and to leverage strategic relationships to improve bp’s oil contracting activities

Identify and drive the implementation of global learning opportunities, improved controls and drive insight from cross bench sharing and delivery of best practice

Lead and drive simplification and process efficiencies to increase capacity for growth and commercial delivery

Attend relevant forums and committees to review risk, oversee deep dives, root cause and trend analysis to identify early signals and interventions, ensuring lessons learned are embedded in new business activities as well as shared across the businesses, as needed

Own integration of new business activities and initiatives from origination and assurance in the global RPT Contracts space on risk sought for approval through to efficient incorporation into ongoing operations

Responsible for building and maintaining a hard-working contracts team who provide legal, technical, and commercial expertise to the business and maintain a reputation for excellence, including;

Accountable for the identification and escalation of operational risks, control, or process gaps through to resolution

Ensure team are aligned with and fully aware of T&S, Finance and Risk priorities and are able to deliver initiatives in support of business strategy

Put in place appropriate KPIs to measure the effectiveness of the activity and ensure the right actions are put in place to address any improvement opportunities gained from the KPI’s

Ensure understanding of compliance issues and critical controls affecting relevant trades, and able to advise and remediate as appropriate, key areas being, sanctions, anti-bribery and corruption, and indemnities

Focus the team on risk mitigation and adding value to secure the best commercial position for bp

Supporting the engagement with third parties in unique contractual structures, frame agreements, and negotiation of side letters to counterparty general terms and conditions

Ensuring that the team is appropriately trained to successfully carry out their roles and responsibilities, including in respect of advice and support to the business both pre-deal and in resolution of disputes, e.g. claims, breach and termination

Responsible for ensuring that the team works effectively in a culture of compliance, risk management, rigorous execution and control and reporting on such controls effectively to senior management

About you

Essential experience for success in the role will include:

Around 10 years of deep technical experience within the contracting subject matter for physical oil & refined products trading

Exposure to key operational risks and new business integration across all traded products

Thorough understanding of the Trading & Shipping business and oil traded products, markets and how they operate

Deep understanding of the principles of contract law and the various types of bp trading contracts and agreements

Evidence of meaningful leadership with ability to develop and energise a team of subject matter expert professionals

Inclusive leadership style, working across the whole of T&S globally as well as other core bp functions, including Innovation & Engineering, and Global Business Services

Ability to communicate, influence and challenge at different levels including Senior VP/VP levels particularly regarding the robustness of transformation delivery plans and benefit realisation

Comfortable taking sophisticated, poorly defined challenges, identifying issues and adapting quickly to develop a clear structure for delivery

Ability to embed change and simplification within a team, including identifying and adapting resource allocation to meet changing business needs

Ability to demonstrate integrity, courage and good judgement with a strong work ethic working in a global and fast-paced control environment

Ability to create and provide subject matter training materials and presentations

Passion for continuous improvement with critical thinking ability to see the next step and follow through on operational detail

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commodity Finance, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Customer experience, Decision Making, Internal control and compliance, Oil Trading, Physical Trading, Resilience, Thought Leadership, Trading knowledge



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.