Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

About the Role:

The Global Credit Manager will lead a cross-functional credit team in support of bp’s global commodity trading business, providing first line of defense on several key risk and control fronts while also leading and partnering on complementary initiatives to position bp for best possible commercial performance.

The successful candidate will possess the ability to the develop and cross-train this critical team while also deploying a holistic understanding of bp’s commercial and risk management strategies in a manner which leads to the early identification and escalation of potential vulnerabilities, opportunities and proposed actions.

Key responsibilities:

Provide leadership through vision creation, direction, decision-making with sound judgement, coaching and a broad commercial focus, act as a leader for the entire credit team.

Develop individual/teams’ capabilities to enhanced delivery for bp. With a focus on both technical development and broader commercial/change skills.

Develop strong internal relationships with the global credit team, trading benches and other partners to facilitate high quality delivery for bp. Maximising profits, minimising losses, and working collaborative to optimise delivery. Act as a primary interface with key stakeholders through active, regular contacts.

Identifying and implementation strategic interventions to improve the credit team’s performance and delivery. Develop team members to deliver initiatives.

Drive continuous improvement in the team’s activity, nurturing a CI mindset within the team and delivering increasing efficiency and value for the business.

Understand credit implications and support the trading and operations teams before, during and after deal transactions to deliver value for the business. Leverage relationships to ensure credit teams are engaged to provide full deal life-cycle support.

Develop an open, collaborative, and learning culture within the team. Particularly in relation to incident management, lessons learned and workload distribution.

Play an active part in ensuring that the operational capabilities and procedures are in place to support delivery of the trading strategy, new business, new regulations, and policy changes.

Actively assist in the design and development of system implementation projects for the future benefit of the group. Use demurrage expertise to support and test new releases to ensure systems are fit for purpose.

Provide leadership oversight & development support to the entire team.

Ensure the team has the right balance of capabilities to deliver for BP.

Active member of the Global Credit Leadership community – where required leading global meetings.

Drive annual delivery agenda working with peers and the team to identify key objectives. Set expectations and hold the team to account for delivery.

Take responsibilities for special projects, transitions within the credit area as required.

Understand and respond to changes proactively

Key Requirements:

You should be able to demonstrate or have a consistent track record encompassing the following key foundation skills:

Relevant university (economy or finance) degree. Post graduation preferred.

Minimum of 15 years of experience in finance or trading

Minimum 10 years of experience in managing various teams and projects

Global/ multi-national company work experience or physical oil environment knowledge is an advantage

Fluent English knowledge and ability to communicate effectively verbally and in writing

Knowledge about the trading or shipping industry, physical oil environment

Strong commercial instinct – a focus on delivering holistic value for BP

Performance Bias - focuses efforts and prioritises work to deliver business value

Partnership and Collaboration - engage and respect the diverse contributions of team, partners or networks

Passion for Continuous improvement – understand, develop and improve processes to drive optimisation and focus time on commercial delivery

Commitment to business control including the courage to speak up where appropriate

Ability to identify and embed best practice and control consistency

Flexible and open thinker, with the ability to influence across all levels in the organization & deliver through others

Strong leadership & coaching capability to coach others, challenge and build high performing teams, build capability with team members

Strong analytical & technical skills (MS Office / MS Teams)

Strong attention to detail, ability to prioritise, organize and multi-task

Ability to make informed and effective decision, innovative solutions to business challenges

Strong problem solving with collaborative style, strong communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to work under pressure to meet numerous and frequent deadlines

Ability to work as part of a team in a fast-paced environment

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.