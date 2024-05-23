Global Credit Research Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis

As Senior Analyst Credit Research for Trading & Shipping (T&S) you will be accountable for leading industry and counterparty analysis in support of T&S’ commercial and credit portfolio management strategies, including the development of counterparty-specific credit ratings and reviews. The successful candidate will become an active member of the extended leadership team for T&S Credit, helping to shape forward team direction, risk management and delivery strategies and staff development. Management scope includes Global Credit Research staff in North America.

Given the breadth of knowledge and experience provided by this role, candidates are expected to demonstrate a capability and passion for continued professional development, forming an integral part of the senior leadership pipeline for the broader credit team and trading organization.

Key Accountabilities

Analyse counterparties and assign credit ratings across coverage portfolio, taking into consideration evaluation of financial statements, industry knowledge and expertise and relevant qualitative factors.

Prioritize and organize counterparty credit models and reviews in a manner which fosters a real-time understanding of critical industries and counterparties and provides the capacity to support time-sensitive information requests, front-end structuring and credit risk appetite decisions and crisis response in the event of a distressed exposure.

Follow-up on emerging news and events which may impact coverage universe in a self-directed manner, including timely, proactive communication of observations and views.

Understand impact of T&S’ place within a counterparty’s overall capital structure and reflect insights in analysis and in discussions with local credit staff. Assisting as required in developing a relative value view of fair return for resulting risk profile.

Demonstrate a balanced but opportunistic mindset, with control accountabilities always coming first but with an ongoing eye for circumstances which may present commercial origination openings for T&S as well.

Maintain counterparty ratings and reference data accurately and timely.

Maintain strong, constructive working relationships and open lines of communication with local and global credit staff within bp and with key contacts within counterparty universe.

Work with team members to guide their professional development and performance, providing support and resources, agreeing on ongoing priorities, providing constructive feedback.

Essential Education & Experience

Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience required, preferably in Finance or Accounting.

Experience in credit research, including multiple industry sectors and geographies and both investment grade and high-yield credits.

Financial modeling and credit rating best practice, including key drivers of financial strength and key financial vulnerabilities across multiple sectors, including sovereigns.

Able to work autonomously, sometimes under high-pressure and fast-paced circumstances, and often in the face of ambiguity/limited information – courage to express a view on the best information to inform decisions.

Great teammate with excellent interpersonal skills and comfortable level in working effectively with people at various organizational levels within BP.

A relentless dedication to excellence and to enabling sound business growth.

Desirable Experience & Qualifications

Work-out/distressed asset experience.

Demonstrated passion and ability for developing talent and supporting career progression.

Relative value credit experience within a buy-side investment firm or similar.

Project finance experience

Proficiency in MS apps (Power BI, Sway, Stream, Power/Flow, Fluid, Whiteboard, Teams, Visio), Matlab, VBA, Python, data science tools.

Postgraduate, professional designations (MBA, CFA, CPA, FRM, PEng)

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial Acumen, Commodity Risk Management, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Exposure Management, Group Problem Solving, Internal control and compliance, Market Knowledge, Market Risk Management, Operational Risk, Portfolio analytics, Resilience, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trade execution and management, Trading and shipping data knowledge, Trading knowledge



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.