Global Customer Care Hub Lead

Do you want to make a real contribution to the sustainability of our planet? Electric vehicles are having a huge impact on the energy transition, join bp pulse and you can be part of that impact.



bp pulse are the UK’s fastest growing EV charging network and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero.



We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need rapidly to grow our fantastic team with the best talent out there.



YOU can help us get there, we’re looking for a Global Hub Lead for customer care who will support and be key to the implementation of our Global Customer Care strategy. This is a new industry with a new way of approaching customer care so if you’re passionate, curious and ready to take on one of the most exciting challenges in the market today, this is for you.

The role of Global Hub Lead at bp pulse is to set-up and lead the APAC based agents in our global customer care model. Delivering a world-class Customer Care experience for all our global markets that is a source of competitive advantage for bp pulse, and a true expression of the brand and purpose.

Run the global team based in APAC. Responsible for recruiting and managing the performance of all APAC based agents.

This is a new hub location so will be responsible for building the team from scratch with the support of the wider global team.

Builds the right global team of agents and team leaders to deliver targets on quality and efficiency. Responsible for the recruiting, retention, and performance of all agents.

Ensure the customer and agent experience is aligned with the brand and purpose. Building a culture of coaching, development, and feedback to continual improve the experience.

Oversees the training deployment and briefs in training needs to the Service Excellence Team, which is a global resource available to you.

Coaches team, runs observations and actions to improve the skills and behaviours.

Responsible for engagement of agents, building and maintaining a culture of excellence, empathy and fun. Motivate and develop advisers to create a highly capable and engaged team.

Identify areas of improvement in processes and systems and work with Operational Improvement team, which is a global resource available to you, to drive efficiency through minimising contacts and automation.

Regularly monitor KPI’s and customer feedback using the data to advise, develop and implement continuous improvements as well as measure performance.

Responsible for managing employment costs for the hub.

Collaborate with Senior Manager for Customer Advocacy to reduce adviser driven complaints and reduce unnecessary hand off’s.

Leads and owns coaching and calibration sessions to ensure consistency across the Hub working with the QA manager.

Incident management – initiating incident paybook activities and reporting impact to the wider business.

Follow through by resolving issues for customers raised through other channels i.e. VOTC.

Works with the Global Hub Lead in UK and Outsource Partner Manager to share best practise, create efficiencies to optimise the performance of customer care.

Acts as an SME for the business on customer care and will be involved with relevant projects.

Supports and delivers timely and effective implementation of business required changes.

Create trust in the business by clear communication that drives employee engagement.

Producing, maintaining, and reviewing processes and procedures, and identifying ways of working more inquisitive.



Excellent communication skills in English.

Highly experienced in building and running frontline Customer Care teams

Strong training development and employee engagement experience

Passionate about customers and delivering exceptional service.

Demonstrable experience of motivating, engaging and leading a customer facing team

Strong collaborator with robust interpersonal skills and the ability to build effective working relationships with the wider team and key stakeholders.

Experience of evolving ways of working that improve the customer and agent experience.

Experience in operating a global contact centre.

Multi-market mindset: experience managing teams across multiple markets and languages.

Understand the metrics that drive a positive customer experience and understand what tactics and strategies can influence them.

Resilience, comfortable with ambiguity and fast-paced/high growth environments.

Active listening and problem solving skills to ensure customers needs are always met.

No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Customer Care, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer Satisfaction, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Workload Prioritization



