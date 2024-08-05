Global Customer Care Hub Lead

Entity:Customers & Products
Business Support Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Do you want to make a real contribution to the sustainability of our planet? Electric vehicles are having a huge impact on the energy transition, join bp pulse and you can be part of that impact.
bp pulse are the UK’s fastest growing EV charging network and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero.
We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need rapidly to grow our fantastic team with the best talent out there.
YOU can help us get there, we’re looking for a Global Hub Lead for customer care who will support and be key to the implementation of our Global Customer Care strategy. This is a new industry with a new way of approaching customer care so if you’re passionate, curious and ready to take on one of the most exciting challenges in the market today, this is for you.
Role:
The role of Global Hub Lead at bp pulse is to set-up and lead the APAC based agents in our global customer care model. Delivering a world-class Customer Care experience for all our global markets that is a source of competitive advantage for bp pulse, and a true expression of the brand and purpose.
Key Accountabilities:
Essential Education & Experience:
Why join us?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Customer Care, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer Satisfaction, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Workload Prioritization
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.