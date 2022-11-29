Site traffic information and cookies

  • Location Hungary - Central - Budapest
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Business Support Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 143287BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our GBS Team and advance your career as a

Global Customer Operations Performance Senior Analyst

In this role You will:
  • Create and maintain a strong overall analytical and MI competency in support of the Global Customer Castrol Operations Teams
  • Performance reporting and the development of performance dashboards and workbooks in data visualization tools such as Power BI or Tableau
  • Provide analytical input for global and function level projects, as well as for the senior leadership
  • Play a lead role in the standardization and simplification activities of the Global Customer Castrol Operations teams
  • Provide insights by conducting robust analysis on relevant Order to Cash, Pricing, Revenue and Rebates related process performance, propose course of action for improvement and follows-up with relevant action owners
  • Create and/or maintain routine performance reports and dashboards of key metrics and PPI’s with a high degree of accuracy and punctuality
  • Design or maintain data visualisation workbooks and take ownership of any data extraction process
  • Support the preparation of weekly/monthly global or functional level performance packs (MI)
  • Support the relevant operational or transformational projects in accordance with BP guidelines
  • Deliver ad hoc training and support relating to data extraction, performance reporting and use of the associated tools and dashboards
  • Recommend performance interventions and continuous improvement initiatives
  • Recommend data quality and standards improvements
  • Drive expertise O2C processes and provide recommendations for process and efficiency enhancements across the globe
  • Ensure the Global Process Standards are embedded in the O2C operations by driving regular process audits, ensure training materials are up to date and trainings are delivered to the target population
What You will need to be successful:
  • Knowledge and experience of the Lead to Contract and Order To Cash processes
  • Fluency in English
  • High level of SAP (SD module or similar ERP system) and Salesforce proficiency
  • Experience in working with data visualization tools such as Tableau, Power BI or similar
  • Highly analytical, numerate acumen with a strong attention to detail
  • Advance knowledge of MS Access including Visual Basic language (VBA) programming
  • Experience on SQL language and programming
  • Proven experience in performing analysis and MI within a customer environment
  • Personal Effectiveness – effective communicator; time management; listening and facilitation
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
  • Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements
  • Life & health insurance, medical care package
  • Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement
  • Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options
  • Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room
  • Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks
  • Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment
  • Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!

