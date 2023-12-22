Global Data Privacy Senior Advisor

This role is not eligible for relocation

Do you want to be part of the digital transformation in bp?You will be part of the C&P (Customer & Products) Central Data Office supporting C&P business entities with all aspects of data privacy, to ensure that we handle personal data in compliance with Global Data Privacy requirements and laws, including the UK and EU General Data Protection Regulations (together GDPR), as well as other similar laws where we operate including the United States (CPRA), Australia & India.You will provide tailored support for our regional and central marketing teams to deliver and maintain operational initiatives and programs relating to data privacy, records management, and create robust scalable ways of working (including technology, systems, processes, and procedures). These activities will include improved data capture, metrics, and management information reporting to provide insight and improve effectiveness, efficiency, and performance of data privacy operations.



Job Description:

As a business focused role, you will provide subject matter expertise in data privacy working alongside a variety of teams to drive forward ‘privacy by design’ and ‘privacy by default’ activities, supporting good consent management by balancing consumer demands with changes in privacy, legal & tech. You will also act as an authority to lead data privacy topics in business who do not have a dedicated DPM.

Key accountabilities

Drive innovation to shape and iterate the Privacy framework globally across all bp’s C&P entities, with a focus on Privacy Culture and empowerment.

Act as a senior source of expertise for data privacy, providing specialist advice to guarantee legal grounds for business use cases for business unit with no dedicated DPM.

Work closely with Global Data Privacy Office to translate global regulatory and legal requirements to business unit and region-specific guidelines and standards for allowed technology and business processes.

Strive continuously to make improvements to existing data privacy, records management and data incidents, processes, and procedures. Core processes and procedures which the role will actively participate in include (but are not limited to): supporting the management of GDPR records of processing activities, Data Protection Impact Assessments (DPIAs), Data Subject Rights Requests, records management procedures and retention period schedules, advise and triage potential compliance breaches and issues.

Lead in the design and management of C&P Global Privacy Framework, working with stakeholders across CDPO, CDO, I&E and the business implementing measures to improve oversight and accountability.

Act as a key interface between the C&P Central Data Office and the business DPMs in connection with relevant process and procedural requirements related to privacy.

Be the second level of support to business and local DPMs to build solid and secure use cases to improve customer centric in a safe way.

Experience:

Proven experience in Marketing, I&E, legal or E&C supporting business operations.

Experience on the application of privacy legislation in business applied use cases. Knowledge; a good understanding of GDPR/CCPA and relevant applicable guidelines.

Passion for improving customer experiences in a safe way.

Ability to consider the risks to the business and pragmatically agree an appropriate way forward.

Excellent interpersonal skills with cross cultural experience, ideally has held marketing roles in European regional and / or Global marketing.

Superior influencing skills with drive to take ownership and bring people along.

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Relationship building and partnership on legal, technical, and business level.

Fluency (written and spoken) in English, fluency in one/ more of the European languages (German, Spanish, Polish) would be a plus

Skills & Competencies:

A strong understanding of the principles of Privacy culture.

Passionate about customers and to deliver personalized digital experience.

Proven understanding and awareness of domestic and global privacy laws, regulations, and standards

Experience and understanding of security for privacy concepts and technologies.

Previous experience designing and implementing Privacy Frameworks within businesses.

You will work closely with our colleagues in the Legal, I&E and Digital Security as well as with key business teams across multiple geographies to lead a global privacy-by-design culture. Central Data Office teams includes Data Governance & Use Case Delivery Teams.

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.

Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Brand Management, Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer Journey Mapping, Customer Segmentation, Customer Service Design, Customer value proposition, Delivers an effortless customer experience, Developing creative marketing content, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Loyalty Management, Marketing strategy, Offer execution and growth, Proposition development, Retail Category Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Sustainability awareness and action, Using market research effectively



Legal Disclaimer:

