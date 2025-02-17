This role is eligible for relocation within country

Customers & Products



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Purpose !

The Global Demand Planning Collaboration Analyst will play a key role in crafting information and data flows between our Demand Planning teams, Sales, Marketing and key customers. Through our Global Planning Digital tool, Kinaxis Rapid Response, this role will seek to improve visibility across our end to end supply chain in order to improve our ability to understand market and demand trends and changes, and share key data and insights through a close collaboration with Sales and direct and indirect customers to be adjust to manage vulnerabilities and respond quickly to efficiently act on opportunities.

This will require close collaboration with Global and PU Planning teams, Global Commercial lead in Supply Chain Excellence, Sales and selected key direct and indirect customers, to proactively handle risks, through selectively incorporating key customer insights into our Planning system and S&OP processes.

This position requires a logical problem solver with strong analytical skills and the ability to foster positive relationships with internal and external partners.

Key Accountabilities !

Demand Planning Performance Analysis

Support the Global Demand Planning Excellence lead in the CoE to analyse PU demand planning performance, to track and trigger areas of improvement required to achieve forecast accuracy and forecast bias targets

Gather, analyse and diagnose demand planning inputs, parameters and outputs from Kinaxis Maestro, AWS power BI dashboards and other data sources to assess statistical forecasts, overrides and adjustments, to identify and flag where intervention and support is needed for PU-action

Create global standardised template visuals and slides material for PU Demand Planning performance reviews and global S&OP reviews, as directed by the Global Demand Planning Excellence lead

Global Gap and V&O Consolidation

Collaborate with Global Demand Planning Excellence lead and PU Planning teams PU to consolidate and understand S&OP plans, understanding the gaps to Targets

Gather and assess V&O inputs from PU teams to understand probability and analyse whether gaps can be mitigated

Use Scenario functionality within Kinaxis Rapid Response to model options to incorporate future demand V&Os on a global level

Capture findings and make available within dashboards

Sales, Marketing and Customer Collaboration

Ensure the improved visibility through Kinaxis Maestro drives efficiency within our own supply chain.

Collaborate with the Global Demand Planning Excellence lead to identify key relationships within Commercial team and selected key customer supply chain teams to enhance collaboration and communication.

Develop approach to integrate pertinent information and data with specific direct and indirect customers on forecast, availability, shipping dates through selected workbooks in Kinaxis Maestro, working with digital I&E teams

Work closely with PU planning teams, Sales and Marketing teams to understand customer capacities, and potential challenges, fostering a proactive and collaborative approach to use such data proactively to ensure resilience and supply options are available.

Risk Management

Identify and assess potential risks related to Finished Goods supply to customers, including market fluctuations, geopolitical issues, and supplier capacity constraints, working closely with BCP and using digital risk tools including Everstream.

Continuous Improvement

Implement best practices in end to end visibility and planning collaboration to enhance overall supply chain efficiency.

Proven experience as a Demand Planner using an advanced digital Planning tool, such as Kinaxis Maestro

Strong analytical skills and proficiency in supply chain software (Kinaxis Rapid Response highly desirable) and ERP systems (SAP ECC, S4 Hana, JDE)

Highly competent at working with big data sets, to manipulate and identify trends and problem root cause areas

Strong communication skills both written and verbal

Ability to manage multiple priorities in a dynamic and fast-paced environment.

Knowledge of industry regulations, market trends, and global supply chain dynamics.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



