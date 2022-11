Job summary



In an ever-growing digitalized world, it is inevitable that problem statements and opportunities are executed digitally. Whether that be via the atomised translation of data, to the build and use of specific commercial evaluation tools and the support of global commercial partnership requirements, it is becoming increasingly difficult to execute pricing without the management of digital pricing tools.



This role will report to the Global Pricing Manager, sitting among a team of pricing specialized. The role will focus on the delivery of a digital pricing vision, understanding and prioritizing the key stakeholders pain points by value, co-develop and deploy digital products for market rollout. They will be responsible for the creation of Financial Memorandums and articulation of value, hosting RFQ’s for the appointment of the necessary supplier, creation of product horizons and communication with product development teams to execute and release.



The successful person will identify cutting edge digital approaches and tools for meeting functional, global pricing needs across multiple ERP systems and the AWS data lake.



The Digital Pricing Product Manager will own the insights for the Global pricing, acting as an interface with Digital Product Delivery teams to ensure Castrol leverages existing capabilities and best practice to drive transformational change.



Key Accountabilities:

Co-creation and delivery of a digital pricing vision with the Global Pricing team and key stakeholders

Responsible for the creation of Financial Memorandums and accountable for the articulation of value

Hosting RFQ’s for the appointment of the necessary supplier

Be familiar with design-thinking process for digital product development

Exploit opportunities to re-use bp pricing solutions for the Castrol business working with the GIPP team in Customers and Products to align on best practice

Working closely with the Global Digital Customer Product Managers to understand and adopt common WOW

Understand the external digital world - specifically new technologies, competitors, trends, and applicationsIdentify best practice, benchmarking and potential partners and collaborators for implementing digital solutions

Support the integration of joined-up digital touchpoints, O2O journeys and data management into the Service & Maintenance Strategy

Develop a Castrol digital roadmap for Service & Maintenance; and support the digital implementation strategy of I&E.

Work in partnership with Digital Product Delivery (Product Owner) and I&E (Process e.g. Scrum) to priorities’, co-develop and deploy digital products for market rollout

Understand bp and legal guidelines (I&E, Digital Security, GDPR, privacy and competition law), financial frameworks and processes to recommend the right approach for delivering the required solution

Work with Global performance unit pricing (marketing/operations) teams to activate, scale and manage digital touchpoints

Identify the right OKR’s and track delivery for MVP and for transfer to BAU organisation

Work within relevant teams to ensure digital technologies are utilized and applied as required

Act as an interface with Customer Experience & Digital Product Delivery to ensure Castrol leverages existing capabilities and best practice and for driving transformational change, and to ensure Customer Experience & Digital Product Delivery is integrating Castrol’s Digital Pricing priorities into roadmaps and backlogs

Hold stakeholders accountable for complying with digital Rules of the Game

Identify opportunities to scale / consolidate / stop digital platforms within Castrol to ensure focus on fewer / better and to exploit global synergies within Castrol Digital Pricing

Note: Incumbent may be required to support multiple projects



Job Holder Requirements (Minimum education, experience & capabilities)



Education

Degree or equivalent business qualification(s) is desirable



Experience

Ideally, experience of working within a strategic pricing team, with experience of managing digital pricing tools

Proven capability in digital product management or digital product ownership

O2O customer experience design / management experience

Offer development & Innovation experience – in particular where enabled through digital touchpoints

Digital marketing experience

Experience in Agile (e.g. Scrum) techniques desirable



Skills & Competencies