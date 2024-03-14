This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Description:

Are you passionate about solving complex product, customer and business problems at scale?

We are looking for a highly motivated and experienced Global EV charging infrastructure Partnerships Senior Manager to join our rapidly growing EV charging business. The ideal candidate will have proven track record of successfully developing and managing partnerships combining commercial and equity stakes, with key stakeholders in the automotive, EV charging infrastructure, hardware, and firmware industries.

What you will deliver

Develop product partnerships landscape to enhance bp pulse’s global product offering across the value chains of charge point operations and e-mobility services provision.

Identify and develop strategic partnerships opportunities with existing and future partners and their ecosystems.

Drive product and technology partnerships that are aligned with bp pulse’s strategy.

Deliver financial modeling of partnerships opportunities.

Lead assessment, negotiation and execution of partnership agreements with key existing and future partners and stakeholders.

Collaborate with internal teams to ensure seamless and cost-efficient integration of new partnerships and products.

Manage and maintain relationships with key partners to ensure mutual success.

Utilize data and analytics to manage performance of partnerships, measure success and make data-driven decisions.

Keep up to date with industry trends and competitor activities to identify new opportunities.

Experience and qualification

Experience in product partnerships or business development. Corporate Venture Capital experience would be an advantage.

Strong understanding of the EV charging industry and key players

Proven track record of successfully developing and managing partnerships.

Ability to work in flexible and highly commercially focused ways to achieve results.

Excellent communication, negotiation, and relationship-building skills.

Ability to work independently and in a team environment.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Excellent university degree in STEM (Science, technology, engineering and mathematics), business administration, economics, or comparable education.

Fluent in English.

bp pulse operates a 60%, 40% home flexible working policy i.e., a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds! You can expect 20% travel as part of this role.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Customer Segmentation, Digital fluency, Digital innovation, Generating customer insights, Integrated Planning, Managing strategic partnerships, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Partner relationship management, Performance and planning, Performance management, Product Ownership, Project Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Engagement, Using market research effectively



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.