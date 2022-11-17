Global EV Digital Services Platform Product Manager (m/f/d) Aral pulse

Job summary

To join our Aral pulse team – Flexible location - Europe



At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we are climate neutral by 2050 at the latest. And so that the world can be as well. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 70,000 employees worldwide, 4,600 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.



Want to be part of something Electrifying?

Aral pulse are going global, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero across the world.

We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there.

YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!

Aral pulse is on its journey to develop a full suite of services for different customer use cases such as Public Network, Fleet and workplace charging, home and in car dashboard integration through the integration of Hardware, digital services and 3rd parties partnership on the supply side. This is a direct approach to the B2C (Consumer/driver), B2B (Fleet Manager, Destination manager) and B2B2C (fleet driver e.g.), in a branded framework.



As Vehicle electrification will diffuse more and more into all industry sectors, we will see many and more industry players that will want to integrate EV services into their own core services. As EV charging services are non core for those players, they are and will be looking for 3rd party white label integration. Those players will come from logistics sectors or large industrial facilities such as Mining operators, Harbors, Airports etc .

The Global EV Digital Services Platform Product Manager will define (1) the product life cycle based on the existing direct approach into an indirect approach usually known as "white Label", (2) organize the delivery with Product Owners and tech teams, (3) support the business development and (4) create the framework of a sustainable / profitable activity.

Your tasks:

Defining and delivering an end-to-end white label solution to the market to attract and retain large logistics and industry players

Link this with the branded bp offer in the different use cases as an adjacent additional customer value

Interacts with all functions across the organisation to ensure effective delivery of the project

Connect with wider BP stakeholders and business units, Group IT and 3rd party organisations/partners

University degree or Masters in engineering, business or similar field

5 to 10 years Product management experience/qualification

Proven success in managing and delivering complex, cross-functional projects / programmes, that involve cross functional teams across marketing, sales, operations, digital products, and technology

Experience working within Agile environment (preferable)

Self-starter mentality with drive and motivation whilst also being an exceptional communicator who works well within a multidisciplinary team, bringing colleagues with them on a journey

Ability to provide structured and logical approach to complex problems, with excellent core problem solving ability

Positive personality, with energetic leadership style and strong resilience

Comfortable working with limited information and changing requirements of new business development environment where trends and markets are forming

Proven and successful in managing joint projects with partners and 3rd party suppliers

Proven track record of performing in high-intensity environments, operating within tight financial resources and meeting challenging deadlines

At Aral pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers. ​Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.​Aral pulse operates a 60% office, 40% home flexible working policy i.e., we rock a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds!​