Global EV Project Engineer – bp pulse

Location: Central London



Do you want to make a real contribution to the sustainability of our planet? Electric vehicles are having a huge impact on the energy transition, join bp pulse and you can be part of that impact!



bp pulse is the UK’s fastest growing EV charging network and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero.



We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need rapidly to grow our fantastic team with the best talent out there.



This is a fast-moving space in the energy transition and bp has a prime position to win in key markets globally - through installing (Electric Vehicles) EV’s at our retail forecourts, working with demand partners to build EV charging hubs or partnering with some of the best companies in the world to go faster.



The Global EV Project Engineer will play a key role in this scope and be an instrumental part of creating an integrated electrification business.



The role will support the Global Operational Director and VP Operations with the global management and coordination of the programme which will consist of; global coordination and regular interfacing to senior management with bp, working closely with the project management teams in each established region, working with our key global suppliers on delivery and performance, supporting our new businesses with the commercial aspects of building an organic roll out in a new region and finally working with the multiple enablers/integrators supporting a success roll out – a complex role providing a phenomenal opportunity for the right individual to gain experience in a new low carbon business, while also building a great network and skillset that will be critical to bp in the future.

Work collaboratively as a member of multi-discipline/ multi-region team.

Support the Global Operations Director & VP Operations with enabling delivery of the in-year targets, while also planning and reporting against the 2025/2030 lookahead

Support the Value Creation Programmes across EV roll out – Global Procurement, Network Planning, Engineering, Performance Management and Reporting, and Execution.

Own the coordination of the global EV governance process - from weekly regional forums to monthly SVP EV execute performance reviews.

Lead the creation of a standard execution model across each region from site appraisal to procurement, execution and go-live. Coordinate the input in yearly development of annual plans and budgets for the EV roll out globally.

Support with the commercial development of market entry organic roll outs and the in-year requests to support the accelerate of the plan in key regions.

Bachelor’s degree in engineering or related technical subject area In this role,

Broad professional experience in large scale project management within engineering

Experience of leading a major engineering, supplier, or construction contractor – including having schedule responsibility and budget.

Proven knowledge and experience of working in a staged gate capital project framework.

Experience of working to bp or industry standards – with a focus on civil or electrical engineering.

Sound knowledge of EV charging technology

Detailed understanding of the operation and structures of charging networks and how they are integrated.

Strong computing and data management skills – excel, power-app and power-bi being desirable.

Proficient in English – German helpful

Education:Essential Criteria: