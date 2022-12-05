Global EV Subsidy Manager - bp pulse

Job summary

Looking for a role with massive growth opportunities?



We are gearing up for the future. At bp, a key goal is to deliver the future of mobility, energy, and services for our customers by innovating with new business models and service platforms!



bp is committed to decarbonisation across the mobility and transport space. Trucks and road freight are an indispensable part of the world's logistics sector and bp is seeking to help our Fleet customers decarbonise across a variety of energy vectors.



We are growing our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start-up and we are seeking talented and enthusiastic individuals to support us in making this happen! We are looking for a bp pulse Subsidy Manager to join our team dedicated to making positive change, transforming an industry, and helping our planet.



The purpose of this role is to help identify and target potential regional and national funding opportunities which strategically and operationally align and accelerate bp's transition to the deployment of lower carbon technologies.

This role will focus on scanning, scouting, and being responsible for the development of targeted subsidy and funding programmes for bp pulse.

What you will deliver

Contribute to the rapid growth of our Car & Truck EV business by working closely with our business teams and squads to identify and target potential regional and national funding opportunities which strategically and operationally align and accelerate bp's transition to the deployment of lower carbon technologies

Work together with existing bp market and business owners to lead squad development in pursuit of targeted subsidy and funding outcomes

Create and maintain a detailed analysis of competitor funding activity - Build strong relationships with internal stakeholders and 3rd party partners

Drive and expertise to build and navigate the development of successful subsidy and funding opportunities

Track record of leading and managing successful subsidy programmes/bids - Experience and knowledge of EV or other lower carbon technologies

Experience working independently and handling a full workload, with the ability to demonstrate effective prioritisation of work

Proven ability to lead and deliver complex projects

Self-starter mentality and passion for continuous improvement and process efficiency

A commercial attitude with strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Great interpersonal, communication and stakeholder management skills

Hand`s on and pro-active problem solver commits to delivery and deeply involved not only in high-level management but also working towards programme success

Fluent in English (crucial) and German / Dutch (preferred)

What you will need to be successfulWho you will work withC&P is a highly integrated and interconnected organization requiring close cross-functional and matrixed ways of working. You will be working across both development and delivery "squad" teams (bp and 3rd parties) who are enabling the launch of early customer offer propositions, product solutions and infrastructure – seeking to rapidly learn and continuously improve our offer and insights.Interviews will be held in Jan 2023.#LI-MM1