Job summary

Role Synopsis:

bp Solutions is a central technical services organization in Production & Operations (P&O). It brings together people, services, processes, standards and expertise to enable safe, reliable, compliant and cost-effective operations across P&O.

In the reinvented bp, the global engineering, maintenance & reliability resource management squad will play an important role in managing the processes and tools to enable the most efficient and effective deployment of central engineering resources and maximize value delivery to P&O. The global engineering resource management engineer will be part of the engineering resource management squad within Global Engineering, Maintenance & Reliability Services, and report to the Case Management Team Lead.

Key Accountabilities:

Develop, deploy and maintain effective work processes and tools to receive, prioritize and respond to resource requests for bp Solutions Engineering, Maintenance & Reliability

Collaborate with other businesses, integrators and enablers to achieve seamless case management experience for our customers

Develop and maintain training materials

Train internal and external customers on the use of the bp Solutions engineering, maintenance & reliability resource management processes and case management tools

Develop and publish KPIs for engineering, maintenance & reliability resource management to provide transparency and proactively identify and respond to trends, challenges and opportunities

Continuously improve the work processes and tools as well as develop new ones as needed

Essential Education:

Bachelor’s degree in engineering or science, or equivalent certification.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

5+ years of experience in refining, production, chemical or similar industry

Demonstrated ability to work effectively in uncertain or dynamic environment

Desirable Criteria: