Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Global Engineering Resource Management Engineer

Global Engineering Resource Management Engineer

Global Engineering Resource Management Engineer

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - Sunbury, United States - Illinois - Chicago, United States - Texas - Houston
  • Travel required Negligible travel
  • Job category Engineering Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 143986BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Role Synopsis:
bp Solutions is a central technical services organization in Production & Operations (P&O). It brings together people, services, processes, standards and expertise to enable safe, reliable, compliant and cost-effective operations across P&O.
In the reinvented bp, the global engineering, maintenance & reliability resource management squad will play an important role in managing the processes and tools to enable the most efficient and effective deployment of central engineering resources and maximize value delivery to P&O. The global engineering resource management engineer will be part of the engineering resource management squad within Global Engineering, Maintenance & Reliability Services, and report to the Case Management Team Lead.

Key Accountabilities:

  • Develop, deploy and maintain effective work processes and tools to receive, prioritize and respond to resource requests for bp Solutions Engineering, Maintenance & Reliability
  • Collaborate with other businesses, integrators and enablers to achieve seamless case management experience for our customers
  • Develop and maintain training materials
  • Train internal and external customers on the use of the bp Solutions engineering, maintenance & reliability resource management processes and case management tools
  • Develop and publish KPIs for engineering, maintenance & reliability resource management to provide transparency and proactively identify and respond to trends, challenges and opportunities
  • Continuously improve the work processes and tools as well as develop new ones as needed

Essential Education:

Bachelor’s degree in engineering or science, or equivalent certification.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

  • 5+ years of experience in refining, production, chemical or similar industry
  • Demonstrated ability to work effectively in uncertain or dynamic environment

Desirable Criteria:

  • Significant experience in refining or production
  • Experience working in central technical service organizations
  • Experience in applying continuous improvement methodologies (Lean, Six Sigma, etc.)
  • Ability to work with people in all levels of the organization
  • Relentless drive to find solutions to problems and bring issues to closure
  • Experience in developing, documenting, and deploying new work processes
  • Experience in deploying new digital tools
  • Hands-on experience with digital case management tools

Apply Search all jobs at bp