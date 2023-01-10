Role Synopsis:
bp Solutions is a central technical services organization in Production & Operations (P&O). It brings together people, services, processes, standards and expertise to enable safe, reliable, compliant and cost-effective operations across P&O.
In the reinvented bp, the global engineering, maintenance & reliability resource management squad will play an important role in managing the processes and tools to enable the most efficient and effective deployment of central engineering resources and maximize value delivery to P&O. The global engineering resource management engineer will be part of the engineering resource management squad within Global Engineering, Maintenance & Reliability Services, and report to the Case Management Team Lead.