Job summary

Global Equity Manager- Parental Cover

This position is for a 12-18 month maternity leave cover to lead the bp equity team

Responsible for the delivery of global equity operation activities such as grant and release cycles of all employee and discretionary plans

Subject matter expert (SME) for design and operation of all types of equity plans

Expected to provide analytical input on equity plans up to the highest levels within bp

Relationship holder for share plan administrators, legal and tax advisors.

Holding delegation for contracts worth approximately $2m annually

Key Accountabilities:

Deliver launch of share plans and issuance of shares including close relationship with CoSec in terms of share usage

Deliver grants and releases for all-employee and discretionary plans globally, including acquiring CFO and senior vice president approvals for grant activities

Ensure relevant global filings made for all jurisdictions necessary, including US 1099M, early FICA collection, s8 registrations

SME for senior stakeholders to address equity queries on new plan set up, settlement agreements, legal proceedings, works council issues and plan changes

Provide advice to Treasury and CFO regarding share plan usage for budgetary purposes and acting within IA guidelines for dilution limits

Provide advice concerning excellent equity plans for individuals involved in divestment and TUPE activities

All share plan communications, equity plan policies and share plan materials made available to employees

Negotiate out of scope costs with providers and address any service level issues

Ensure plan administrators improve / build systems to enhance customer experience on their platforms including the build of an option exercise function with interface into bp’s systems

Lead transitions of any systems migrations touching the equity space

Hold Designated Corporate Officer delegation for approval of discretion

Lead a team of equity analysts to deliver operational and transactional tasks

Experience Requirements:

Extensive experience in leading employee equity operations either within industry or in practice

Strong process improvement proficiency and meticulous attention to detail

Excellent project and relationship skills and experience of working with senior partners

Experience of handling relationships with suppliers and commercial and budgetary awareness

Experience in delivery of new share plans and overcoming technical jurisdiction challenges for plan offerings

High level of organization and a structured approach to workload in a pressured environment

Additional:

Experience in data analytics

ICSA qualification

ACA or CTA qualification

Familiarity with bp or similar large energy industry equity plans – GESPP plans, SAYE, SIP, bonus deferral, performance plans, phantom plans, discretionary awards

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

Diversity Statement:

At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.