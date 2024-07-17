Entity:Customers & Products
At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. A career in digital design is an opportunity to transform the present and invent the future.
bphxd (human experience design) is designing the future of digital and sustainable products putting humans at the heart of everything we do. Our collective mission to is transform bp to a more efficient business in pursuit of our net zero ambition. This may involve developing new businesses, products, and services, or enhancing existing offers, while having space to develop your skills in all kinds of new and exciting ways.
This role will provide functional oversight and ensure alignment with overall design strategy. The Global Experience Design Lead is a key role in our new product-led operating model. Providing Leadership support and collaborating with Product and Tech teams to bring the right skills and capabilities to our discovery and delivery squads in partnership with the Design teams. The main purpose of the role is to provide direction and support in the areas of product and content design and influence the teams to deliver customer and business outcomes.
We're looking for an outstanding leader and designer to define the role of Experience Design (XD) at bp pulse, ensuring it's woven into bp's global product range—particularly to innovate the electric vehicle charging experience. The individual will work on boosting customer satisfaction, directing internal and external design teams towards a consistent vision and seamless execution across various digital and analog interfaces. Understanding and driving priorities through the lens of business and customer impact is essential.
The ideal candidate will collaborate with bp's senior leadership to bring needed expertise and abilities to digital product teams. This person will provide leadership in areas like product design (UX, UI), content strategy and the integration of design within our offerings. They will establish and apply bphxd best practices, lead proactively and make sure teams are driven by clear objectives and key results, while fostering delightful user experiences aligned with business success.
This role requires an inspirational and multi-disciplinary leader passionate about fostering growth in team members at all stages of their careers. Experience in establishing and guiding a design practice is critical, as is excellent stakeholder engagement skills to collaborate with multi-disciplinary teams, while embedding design across bp pulse.
Why join our team?
At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and other benefits. Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
