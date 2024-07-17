Job summary

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. A career in digital design is an opportunity to transform the present and invent the future.

bphxd (human experience design) is designing the future of digital and sustainable products putting humans at the heart of everything we do. Our collective mission to is transform bp to a more efficient business in pursuit of our net zero ambition. This may involve developing new businesses, products, and services, or enhancing existing offers, while having space to develop your skills in all kinds of new and exciting ways.

EV charging is an ever-changing business, from engineering (r)evolution to standardisation and differentiation. We are on a mission to decarbonise mobility.

This role will provide functional oversight and ensure alignment with overall design strategy. The Global Experience Design Lead is a key role in our new product-led operating model. Providing Leadership support and collaborating with Product and Tech teams to bring the right skills and capabilities to our discovery and delivery squads in partnership with the Design teams. The main purpose of the role is to provide direction and support in the areas of product and content design and influence the teams to deliver customer and business outcomes.

The role in bp pulse

We're looking for an outstanding leader and designer to define the role of Experience Design (XD) at bp pulse, ensuring it's woven into bp's global product range—particularly to innovate the electric vehicle charging experience. The individual will work on boosting customer satisfaction, directing internal and external design teams towards a consistent vision and seamless execution across various digital and analog interfaces. Understanding and driving priorities through the lens of business and customer impact is essential.

The ideal candidate will collaborate with bp's senior leadership to bring needed expertise and abilities to digital product teams. This person will provide leadership in areas like product design (UX, UI), content strategy and the integration of design within our offerings. They will establish and apply bphxd best practices, lead proactively and make sure teams are driven by clear objectives and key results, while fostering delightful user experiences aligned with business success.

This role requires an inspirational and multi-disciplinary leader passionate about fostering growth in team members at all stages of their careers. Experience in establishing and guiding a design practice is critical, as is excellent stakeholder engagement skills to collaborate with multi-disciplinary teams, while embedding design across bp pulse.

Responsibilities

Partner with product, tech and digital leaders to integrate design across squads and lead Experience Design planning and strategy.

Be responsible for product (UX/UI) designers and content designers, establishing design methods and outputs, and aligning to bphxd best practices including re-use of bpCore design system, career paths, skills frameworks and hiring standards.

Hold frequent design crits and peer reviews, ensuring quality, compliance, accessibility, inclusion and improved ways of working.

Lead maturity assessments to improve products regularly.

Address issues between design, product and tech teams.

Collaborate with bphxd leaders and DesignOps for resourcing needs from product teams.

Guide, mentor and empower design practitioners at all levels with coaching and thought leadership.

Foster a design culture that values sustainability, usability, diversity, and collaboration.

Take an active role as a "player/coach/leader" with hands on design work as needed, e.g running design workshops, design sprints or reviews.

Measure and report on team success.

Skills and characteristics

Strong skills in visual design subject areas (typography, iconography, colour, composition, layout) and an advocate and champion for design system usage and Product Design quality

Have a solid grasp of design practices and methods across UX research, service design, UX design, UI design, and design systems.

Take a coordinated view across products, championing flawless user experiences and connecting the dots between people, products, and business areas.

Be confident with sophisticated customer, partner and stakeholder management

Experienced in the E- Mobility or new Energy Domain

Relationship-building and soft influencing skills are vital.

Be a trusted guide for cross-disciplinary partners, helping teams understand and unlock value from human-centred design.

Ensure that design teams have an inclusive, safe, and respectful environment to reach their maximum potential.

Embed and advocate customer-centricity in bp pulse organisation.

Manage the design team to support the delivery of the bp pulse global portfolio across targeted geographies.

Set up the right WoW and methodologies (e.g. user research, E2E omnichannel customer journey mapping, storytelling, wireframing) and resources to optimize the delivery of the designs.

Support business entities (Customer, Product Management, Strategy) to visualise (prototype) customer value proposition and customer experience.

Participate in some ‘hands on’ work as required in the capacity of “player/coach”, e.g. facilitating workshops, participating in Design Sprints or collaborating in design reviews

Contributing to the development of the Experience Design at bp, with thought leadership, coaching and team development.

Taking an integrated view across products, championing seamless user experiences and connecting the dots between colleagues, products & business areas

Ability to work within a collaborative environment, dual track Agile environment, across discovery and delivery

Confident with complex stakeholder management

Requirements

BS/MS degree; preference for human-computer interaction, product design, UX design, computer science; or equivalent experience.

Experience as a senior Product Design manager or leader within an in-house design team or at a design agency.

Experience with delivering product design across diverse digital interfaces, including but not limited to mobile, web, and emerging platforms.

Experience of leading a wide range of team sizes

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Ability to lead and bring together bp designers and 3rd parties to enable collaboration and insights sharing across teams.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and other benefits. Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



