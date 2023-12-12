This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



Engineering Group



The Global Feedstock Consultant provides technical depth in areas of biofeedstock co-processing and pretreatment, with a focus on feedstock optimization in service of safe, reliable, and profitable refinery operations. Come join the team and provide technical leadership on biofeedstock commercial optimization and practices, including feedstock diversification! The role provides a phenomenal opportunity to work across various groups in bp in support of transition growth engines!



Provide technical support to refineries to mitigate risks associated with processing advantaged feedstocks and facilitate sharing findings across sites

Influence technology/commercial/strategic options to ensure the best available information is used for planning processes and decisions across bp

Collaborate with the I&E Applied Science and digital teams to review and assess new technologies that can be used for optimization and provide strategic direction on future improvements

Participate in project development for biofuel production, including logistics, terminals and manufacturing facilities

Support origination teams in T&S and C&P to develop new supply chains for biofeedstocks

Support teams with suppliers as needed to optimize quality/costs across the value chain

Accountable for acting as a role model for technical staff, sharing experience and expertise in a proactive and transparent manner and for actively coaching and mentoring to accelerate technical development while assuring the development of user skills

Support the team with other efforts related to crude and feedstock knowledge as applicable

Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience in engineering or related technical field



Proven experience, preference for 5+ years in biofeedstock processing and/or pretreatment experience. Refinery knowledge and commercial optimization experience also a benefit.



Successful track record in matrixed business teams, including proven track record of delivering improved margin and increased business profitability through optimization.

• Biofeedstock Optimization

• Pre-treatment Operations

• Refinery knowledge and optimization

• Analysis and modeling skills

• Digital savvy

• Emotionally Connected Leadership

• Results Orientation

• English required. Second language (Spanish, German, Dutch) a benefit.

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits!

Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.







This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



