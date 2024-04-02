Global Fixed Facilities Integrity Lead (12-month contract)

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition.

This role is responsible for the assurance of the Engineering Integrity (EI) for bp aviation, responsible for the stewardship of bp aviation inspection and test requirements and assurance for fixed facilities and mobile fuelling packages. This includes ensuring that bp aviation’s operating and maintenance standards align with industry practice, bp Group regulations and local legislation.

This position is a Fixed Term Contract for 12-15 months.

Key Accountabilities

Develop and maintain the necessary qualifications for Permit to Work activities including Level 2 Issuing Authorisation status to ensure Air bp projects are implemented safely and in accordance with Air bp CoW.

Participate in, contribute to, and/or lead PHSSERs, HAZOPs, RCAs and MOCs.

Ownership of Air bp inspection, test and maintenance documentation (ITPs), mobile fuelling specifications and PSPs to comply with company group standards (ETPs/GDP/GG) as nominated by Global Engineering Senior Manager.

Assurance that all Engineering Integrity (EI) activities are carried out in compliance with Air bp’s PSPs.

Support the Technical Services and HSSE team in reviewing the applicable maintenance task packs and the accompanying Competency Assessment Database for Operations Staff (CADOPS).

Support the Fixed Equipment Working Group (FEWG) to improve the inspection, test, maintenance and equipment installation standards across the global business; this includes distributing key High Value Learnings, Industry incidents and technological advancements which will reduce Air bp risks.

Support the development and growth of Air bp's engineering based Technical Services business; including the support of 3rd party agreements and NOJV's where this is aligned with the business development strategy

Support the review of Major Accident Risks, including the re-validation of the bowties and barriers.

Project Management / Governance / Support

Develop and manage capital projects in accordance to the Capital Value Process and in adherence to Air bp PSPs, as nominated by the Global Engineering Senior Manager.

Work closely with the project stakeholders / Project Managers in the review and engineering assurance of projects; this may include HSSE management plans, Project Execution Plans, HAZOPs, LOPAs, PHSSERs, risk registers, MoC, construction and commissioning plans, risk assessments and method statements.

Regional Asset Assurance

Undertake site engineering assurance verifications within the Air bp regions to ensure compliance and facilitate continuous improvement.

Support the Computerised Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Working Group and lead the Implementation of Air bp’s Global CMMS at Air bp’s operated sites.

Provide engineering maintenance support to all regions through the development of training packages, coaching, mentoring engineers within the business.

Support the business in new market entries with due diligence audits of facilities or provide rapid deployment fuelling solutions to the region.

Education

Bachelor’s degree in engineering or equivalent experience

Chartered or Incorporated status or working towards it desirable

Project Management certification desirable

Experience

Essential

Delivery of engineering projects, preferably involving aviation fuel.

Familiarisation with Air bp engineering standards and industry guidance and legislation

Broad knowledge of mechanical and civil engineering

Control of Work experience within the oil & gas industry

Good working knowledge of the bp GDP/ETP, international design codes and aviation industry standards required

Desirable

Familiarisation with Air bp business structure, JVs, asset ownership and operating models

Working knowledge of electrical, instrumentation and control engineering

Delivery of engineering projects up to $10M in value

Why Join our team?!!

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Please get in touch if you require reasonable adjustments.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.