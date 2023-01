Job summary

Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. We are on a journey to transform our business to become more customer centric, higher performing and to play a key role in bp's net zero ambition.



This role is responsible for the assurance of the Engineering Integrity (EI) for bp aviation, responsible for the stewardship of bp aviation inspection and test requirements and assurance for fixed facilities and mobile fuelling packages. This includes ensuring that bp aviation’s operating and maintenance standards align with industry practice, bp Group regulations and local legislation.

Key Accountabilities



Subject Matter Expertise (SME) / Technical Authority (TA)

Develop and maintain the necessary qualifications for Permit to Work activities including Level 2 Issuing Authorisation status to ensure Air bp projects are implemented safely and in accordance with Air bp CoW.

Participate in, contribute to, and/or lead PHSSERs, HAZOPs, RCAs and MOCs

Ownership of Air bp inspection, test and maintenance documentation (ITPs), mobile fuelling specifications and PSPs to comply with company group standards (ETPs/GDP/GG) as nominated by Global Engineering Senior Manager

Assurance that all Engineering Integrity (EI) activities are carried out in compliance with Air bp’s PSPs

Support the Technical Services and HSSE team in reviewing the applicable maintenance task packs and the accompanying Competency Assessment Database for Operations Staff (CADOPS)

Lead the Fixed Equipment Working Group (FEWG) to improve the inspection, test, maintenance and equipment installation standards across the global business; this includes distributing key High Value Learnings, Industry incidents and technological advancements which will reduce Air bp risks

Support the development and growth of Air bp's engineering based Technical Services business; including the support of 3rd party agreements and NOJV's where this is aligned with the business development strategy

Support the review of Major Accident Risks, including the re-validation of the bowties and barriers



Project Management / Governance / Support

Develop and manage capital projects in accordance to the Capital Value Process and in adherence to Air bp PSPs, as nominated by the Global Engineering Senior Manager

Work closely with the project stakeholders / Project Managers in the review and engineering assurance of projects; this may include HSSE management plans, Project Execution Plans, HAZOPs, LOPAs, PHSSERs, risk registers, MoC, construction and commissioning plans, risk assessments and method statements



Regional Asset Assurance

Undertake site engineering assurance verifications within the Air bp regions to ensure compliance and facilitate continuous improvement

Chair the Computerised Maintenance Management System (CMMS) Working Group and lead the Implementation of Air bp’s Global CMMS at Air bp’s operated sites

Provide engineering maintenance support to all regions through the development of training packages, coaching, mentoring engineers within the business

Support the business in new market entries with due diligence audits of facilities or provide rapid deployment fuelling solutions to the region



Job Holder Requirements



Education

Bachelor’s degree in engineering or equivalent experience.

Chartered or Incorporated status or working towards it desirable.

Project Management certification desirable.



Experience

Essential:

Delivery of engineering projects, preferably involving aviation fuel.

Familiarisation with Air bp engineering standards and industry guidance and legislation.

Broad knowledge of mechanical and civil engineering.

Control of Work experience within the oil & gas industry.

Good working knowledge of the bp GDP/ETP, international design codes and aviation industry standards required.

Desirable:

Familiarisation with Air bp business structure, JVs, asset ownership and operating models

Working knowledge of electrical, instrumentation and control engineering

Delivery of engineering projects up to $10M in value



Skills & Competencies