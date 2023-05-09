Job summary

About the opportunity:

The Global GFeeds Analyst, reporting into the Head of Biofuels, Global Feedstocks, will be responsible for supporting the GFeeds business in delivering the structure, setup and execution of the effective purchase, trading, and optimization of all aspects of the GDIST and Group’s bio feedstocks portfolio. The role is at the centre of BP’s and T&S's broader low carbon strategy, and will actively support our participation in the energy transition and trading of cleaner fuels!

About the role

Prepare and support the development of key roadmaps, strategy, activity updates and performance tracking

Support stakeholder and interface management, including governance preparation, workshops and subsequent actions and follow up

Ownership of the GFeeds Origination Hopper, including updates, analysis, and inputs into programs

Build relationships with T&S Feedstocks Originators, bio trading desks and analytics to support the development of the origination pipeline, consolidate market insights and explore new opportunities.

Develop and contribute to various programmes and priorities that focus on the delivery of the GFeeds growth agenda

Seek and identify own opportunities to support the delivery of the GFeeds business model

Lead required engagement with T&S functions to enable the build out of the GFeeds business

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Experience in supply, trading, feedstocks/biofuels/low carbon business beneficial

Strong analytical skills and experience synthesizing data from multiple sources into clear and consistent structures

Strong written and verbal communication skills, able to write effective executive briefings

Experience in establishing strong relationships across interfaces, and an ability to build trust and collaborative approaches to solving business problems

Self-starter,

Demonstrate and have commercial drive and mindset. A proven self-starter, able to work independently as well as demonstrating strong team working skills

Ability to see a project through from idea to delivery whilst managing stakeholder engagement and expectations

Advanced working knowledge of Microsoft Office suite of products

developing and continuously evolving a globally diversified portfolio that accesses new markets, commodities and commercial opportunities

collaborating with our business groups to provide innovative commercial and marine solutions that add value to bp’s assets and flows

delivering high-quality earnings and creating an organisation that is swift to identify and optimise market insight

navigating a new era of energy for our planet, by sea

acting with respect and integrity at all times, with the people we work with and the markets we operate in

maintaining a comprehensive, rigorous and holistic risk control framework that ensures we operate in a safe compliant and efficient way at all times

empowering the deep expertise and leadership of our people

