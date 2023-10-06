Global Head BP Marine

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Trading & Shipping



Sales Group



You will sit within the Refining Products and Trading (RPT) Global Distillates (GDIST) book, and have a global remit. The face of BP’s marine fuels sales organization, you will have equal parts deal origination, customer marketing and relationship management, global team leadership, internal BP coordination, and enablement of the delivery of material GDIST trading Profit and Loss (P&L)You are responsible for managing the marine teams across the globe, representing the business across internal and external interfaces, establishing the strategy in conjunction with the trading teams, and delivering sustainable P&L through the sale and supply of marine fuels (and carbon and other marine-based products) across the GDIST and wider Trading and Shipping (T&S) portfolio. As part of these duties, you are responsible for ensuring that ongoing origination opportunities are developed, evaluated and executed for both conventional and future fuels business.You are an industry peer to other leaders of global marine fuels businesses. Within the T&S book, you report to the COO, are a member of the wider Trading Management community, and also the ranks of GDIST senior originators. Within T&S, you are responsible for all customer offers in the marine space, and thus becomes the point of intersection for T&S Gas (eg Hydrogen), Green Lights, and other Group (eg G&LCE, RC&S, C&P Bio) initiatives that may cross over into the marine space.You lead a global leadership group of Marine Marketing Managers and are directly responsible for all staff in the marine subset of GDIST, including remote-based teams in ANZ and South Africa, amongst other locations.



Accountable for the bottom-line P&L of the marine fuels business across the portfolio in line with delivering at least 10% of the GDIST book performance. As the senior commercial leader of GDIST’s marine activity, you are the first and foremost an external-facing job, with a remit to develop business, structure deals, and support the team in growing the P&L via direct marine-related commercial delivery.

Work with the Regional Marine Managers and the GDIST bench to shape the portfolio growing and shrinking the business where appropriate to deliver the maximum P&L available.

Maintain and further develop positive relationships with customers, particularly key accounts, external collaborators (e.g. port authorities, barge operators, industries bodies/ associations) and represent bp Marine as & when required.

Maintain relationships across all functions and across the broader business to ensure the business is managed and shaped in a compliant and efficient way while ensuring bp Marine remains the face to the market for all energy vectors.

You are also the primary commercial sponsor and support for BP’s technical marine team, and is charged with maintaining outstanding technical capabilities, as relate to bunkering and bunker fuels, within the wider RPT community

Also, internally, as part of the GDIST Trading Manager Community, and as the business leader for the marine channel of trade, you will focus on solving problems, creating enablers, removing blockers, and generally helping set both strategy and culture that result in the accurate exposure, maximal P&L and outstanding compliance/risk management. This includes coordinating with the wider BP Group, which is ever increasingly interested in marine markets, especially as decarbonization opportunities present themselves.

Support the group energy transition plans and ensure the expansion of marine fuels offered by bp Marine is aligned with industry standards and the groups objectives

Education. Experience and Job Requirements

Degree or equivalent (Tertiary qualified with a degree in a business-related field.)

Successful delivery in front office/commercial leadership

Relationship to the Marine business, and experience in its supply chain (can be from marketing side, or the supply side); Knowledge of the bunkering industry internationally would be an advantage but not a requirement

Customer-centric experience, preferably track-record of success in trading origination. The following are essential: Supply chain knowledge and experience Sales and marketing experience Business origination experience



Proven track record of leadership and ability to influence across diverse sets of collaborators

Strong grasp of commercial drivers for trading and origination including familiarity with P&L and exposure to Commercial experience - analyzing and improving performance Proven track record of commercial optimization

Progress our culture to foster continuous improvement on the bench

Excellent integrity and character

Ability to multi-task and prioritize independently

Self-starter, entrepreneurial thinker, and keen to develop solutions and opportunities proactively

Strong communications skills, able to act effectively as bridge between the most technical and most commercial skills on the trading floor

Why join us?

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



