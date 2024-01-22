Global Head of Hardware (m/f/d) – Aral pulse Full-time or part-time

Job summary

We are looking for a motivated and experiencedGlobal Head of Hardware (m/f/d) – Aral pulse Full-time or part-timeTo join our Aral pulse teamAt bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.Want to be part of something Electrifying?bp pulse are going global, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero across the world.We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there.YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!How you can help shape the future:Are you ready to make the transition to an electrified world happen? The electric vehicle market is rapidly growing, and as the Head of Hardware you will be responsible for defining and delivering hardware to support charging solutions globally to deliver projects against the BP hardware Roadmap (which you will define) in support of the Charging business in general. This will include hardware strategy, technology strategy (for hardware), end to end delivery of hardware, definition of supporting electrical infrastructure, definitions of spares, certification, testing, forward quality, continuous improvement, systems engineering, commodity management planning and execution. You will work with the Chief Product Officer to ensure we deliver compliant, robustly tested and validated products to the market in a timely fashion. Your focus will be upon driving rigour, robustness, quality, and compliance to deliver a reliable and dependable charging experience for our customers which meets all relevant regulatory requirements.



Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented:

Define hardware product strategy (road maps) including chargers, load management, energy storage, electrical distribution for global markets as well as plan, execute and deliver the hardware strategy for the pulse business taking into consideration needs of key stakeholders such as the end customer, operations, procurement, and finance both globally and within the respective markets.

Ensure requirements are clearly understood, documented and traceable from user requirements down to component requirements (inclusive of system requirements).

Drive forward quality and continuous improvement to deliver a reliable user experience including monitoring of performance in the field and management of initiatives to improve performance.

Reduce complexity and promote re-use across markets to improve efficiency in delivery

Ensure products are robustly tested, validated and certified to meet all applicable regulatory requirements. Including ownership and execution of testing and certification strategy.

Ensure spares, training and documentation is available to support deployment in the field.

Develop knowledge of trends in technology, industry, standards, and regulation and adapt to ensure the business is not exposed. Build relationships with internal teams and external organisations to support this.

Drive rigour into the sourcing process to ensure the business is not exposed to unacceptable commercial or technical risk when dealing with suppliers. Engage proactively in supplier negotiations to provide technical due-diligence for the business.

Define onboarding, testing, certification and engineering process to ensure products are delivered to market robustly.

Leverage broader capabilities and facilities within the business to ensure hardware is delivered efficiently from an operational perspective (synergies).

Your qualification profile - profound and passionate:

Relevant degree

8 years of experience in EV Charging Industry

10 years of experience in product management managing large scale portfolio / 10 years of experience in management of product and technology roadmaps to support strategic aims of the business and maximise reuse across markets.

10 years of experience in deploying electrical / electronic products at scale internationally including requirements to support these products from an operational perspective e.g., commercial presentation, documentation, installation, maintenance, trainings, spares, etc.

Experience of managing risks related to HSSE and product safety, bias towards Electrical Safety an advantage.

Industry Knowledge of EV Charging is essential including key technologies and charging standards e.g IEC61851-1, ISO15118.

Knowledge of electrical / electronic product development specifically Power Electronics, Human Machine Interfaces (HMI), Communications, Electrical safety, EMC, radio equipment, measuring instruments, accessibility, materials management and certification.

Clear communicator able to engage effectively with internal and external teams, suppliers, and senior management. Interaction with stakeholders and engaging with all relevant teams and external stakeholders.

Drives business performance by ensuring we have a positive business case and sound rationale for all activity we undertake. Considers value to the business and ensures critical activities which support safety and compliance are prioritised to effectively manage risk.

What can we offer you to electrify your career with us?​

At bp pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers. ​

Basically, bp pulse is a fun place to work! ​

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.​

​

bp pulse operates a 60% office, 40% home flexible working policy i.e., we rock a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds!​

We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.





Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



