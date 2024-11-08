Global Head of Sourcing & Contracting, P&O, LCE

This role is eligible for relocation internationally

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Position Description:

The appointee will be responsible for managing risks and delivering value for BP’s global spend on the Production & Operations (P&O) spend areas globally.

This role manages the global sourcing for the group in this space. The incumbent will do this through the creation and execution of deployment plans that call out the People, Processes and Systems that will allow for the industrialization of the service offering consistently across BP’s Global Business Services (GBS) with the goal of providing sourcing excellence.

The role involves working across multiple areas across P&O and gives the incumbent a rare insight into how BP works and multiple BP commodities and businesses.

Key Dimensions:

Managing a team of 210 FTE’s spread across Budapest, Kuala Lumpur, Pune and Jakarta.

Responsibility for all strategic sourcing that covers 90% of total P&O volume – spend of approx. $ 9.0 Bn

Responsibility for all strategic sourcing of bp’s transition growth engines (e.g. EV, Wind, Hydrogen and Solar) – spend more than $ 0.1 Bn with an increasing trend

Protecting bp’s asset value through strict compliance with in-country NOC’s cost recovery, tax legislations, local procurement and local content requirements.

Ensure the execution of safety, control and compliance processes (e.g. PHCA, CGB). Experience operating in countries with high transparency index

Managing Procurement Committee (PC) compliance processes and NOC engagement in Jakarta

Supporting a complex P&O systems, processes and businesses landscape

Accountabilities:

Support for our key stakeholders in the most effective way to drive greater value for BP

Drive an agile and innovative approach to supply market engagement and enable speed to market

Champion advanced and innovative sourcing processes, techniques and strategies

Collaborate with stakeholders, suppliers and category leads to maximise value delivery and risk mitigation

Driving sourcing excellence through deploying best practices, providing a consistent experience, utilization of strong market intelligence and running world class bids that deliver significant value for the business and where applicable enables the business to buy quickly, easily & where it makes sense, independently

Lead negotiator on high value & complexity negotiations

Ensuring compliance to GBS Procurement controls and contract template structures

Where appropriate, management of a team of sourcing experts, balancing workload, career development and team mentorship

Coach members of the team on developing negotiation strategy, innovation, lessons learnt and knowledge share, drives changes to enhance the sourcing process

Ensuring alignment with category and business teams.

Ensuring a consistent and efficient process is maintained through the effective use of tools and systems

Reporting team effectiveness through key metrics, including value delivery to the Head of Sourcing

Key Challenges:

Develop an effective strategic sourcing approach to access innovation and advantaged supply

Align a diverse set of stakeholders’ requirements

Experience leading through multi-stakeholders, multi-discipline, multi-cultural environments with an understanding of operating country challenges

Essential Education:

An undergraduate degree (ideally in procurement or business) or equivalent experience.

Minimum 20 years professional experience in operations management, procurement and strategic sourcing positions required.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Sourcing Strategy- Prepares strategies that are specific enough to drive a course of action. Incorporates information and analysis to develop robust sourcing strategies aligned with business objectives.

Negotiation Plan & Preparation- Develops robust negotiation strategies for fragmented or immature supply markets, or challenging situations consulting business stakeholders, and other subject matter experts. Identifies and creates commercial value through understanding of negotiation priorities for BP and supplier, and conditioning of supplier.

Project Management- Leads strategic programmes to set new business directions, solutions, partnerships, policies or procedures. Holds accountability for project and program success.

Relationship Management- Maintains and forms alliances with recognized industry experts and authoritative decision make

Supplier Selection- Leads complex competitive enquiries involving cross functional and cross business teams.

Negotiating- Uses advanced negotiation techniques. Often achieves beyond expected results with tangible extra value from suppliers. Intervenes in negotiations that have stalled to move them through to a successful result. Has the ability to adapt and choose and deploy right negotiation framework for given situation. Identifies triggers that require switching strategy

Business Acumen- Demonstrates a strong market orientation and strategic perspective. Make business decisions that balance value as well as cost, maximising financial leverage where appropriate. Communicates procurement’s performance in a way that shows the business impact.

Influencing- Seen internally as a true ‘value driver’ ensuring organisation is at forefront of opportunities to improve

Analytical Thinking- Applies analytical techniques to solve complex problems. Identifies, evaluates and makes clear recommendations based on analysis.

Decision Making- Analyses often conflicting input from a broad range of internal and external stakeholders to arrive at a pragmatic, commercially viable decision based on evidence and insight

Other essential skills and knowledge:

Team leadership and management experience

Transformation

Change Management

Desirable criteria:

International experience

Experience in leading global sourcing teams and large transformation programme

Extensive experience in Upstream oil and gas industry. e.g. Projects, Wells and Operations



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



