Global Head of e-Mobility Service Provider Product Line (m/f/d) – Aral pulse Full-time or part-time

We are looking for a motivated and experiencedGlobal Head of e-Mobility Service Provider Product Line (m/f/d) – Aral pulse Full-time or part-timeTo join our Aral pulse teamAt bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.Want to be part of something Electrifying?bp pulse are going global, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero across the world.We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best EV experts out there.YOU can help us get there, we’re searching for skilled EV experts who are passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world electrify!How you can help shape the future:Join the team as the Global Head of eMSP Product Line and be the face of the bp pulse product & tech organization to the commercial business, acting as the global “Ambassador” of Projects and Technology. Yor new role reports to and works closely with the bp pulse Chief Product Officer and is responsible for the overall success and performance of the eMSP product in all markets, strategically driving development, including the bp pulse app, connected customer platform, and all other components of the e-Mobility Service Provider.



Job Description:

Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented:

Close collaboration with senior executives across bp to set strategy

Understand user and company needs

Adapt/re-work business process design and user experiences and develop evergreen business cases and plans that realize, track, and refine the uplift gained from digital products.

Create new products and solve difficult customer problems

Lead, drive, and coach others in the day-to-day product development schedule

Work closely with business teams, leaders, science, and engineering teams in an agile development environment

Partner with Technology leaders to influence end-state architecture and drive scalable technology solutions

Influence a broad set of senior executives across the enterprise and your organization

Provide people leadership and team leadership

Influence and create culture with Engineers and UX designers

Your qualification profile - profound and passionate:

Business, Economics or STEM degree, MBA or equivalent experience

Minimum 10 years relevant experience in the energy sector

Intellectually curious: you are comfortable navigating between the big ideas and executional realities to create an achievable strategic product vision. Comfortable with ambiguity, a hunger to learn and a seeker of new challenges.

Communicator & Influencer: you are comfortable influencing a group of executives as well as communicating your product vision clearly to your associates and partners. You can be open to different communication styles and listen carefully to diverse sets of ideas.

Do-er: you're biased toward action and are willing to make commitments and tradeoffs with other leaders to remove impediments for your team; you are a leader obsessed with delivering valuable in an iterative way focusing on minimum viable products that, ultimately, lead to minimum lovable experiences.

Passionate & customer focus: you care about growing others and bringing them together around what's possible. You have a desire and ability to connect with our external or internal customers to fully understand their needs and build long lasting relationships.

Learner: you have an appetite to learn new things or new technologies all while exhibiting humbleness when exploring unknown technologies and you will seek for internal solutions.

Team player: you enjoy working with diverse people and driving the team toward a common goal. You are also able to coach others and be a mentor in product development. You are an expert in guiding pods/ sprint team towards outcomes for customers and the business. You use human-centered design, analytics, business modeling and iterative MVPs. You provide people leadership, team leadership, and models cross-discipline/org influence.

What can we offer you to electrify your career with us?​

At bp pulse, we are expanding our global business with the dynamism and buzz of a new start up. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers. ​

Basically, bp pulse is a fun place to work! ​

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.​

​

bp pulse operates a 60% office, 40% home flexible working policy i.e., we rock a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds!​

We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.

Skills:



