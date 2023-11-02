Global IT Compliance Manager

Job summary
Entity:
Innovation & Engineering
Job Family Group:
IT&S Group
Job Summary:
Are you an experienced compliance professional with demonstrated ability leading and running large and complex SOx compliance programmes?
In this role you will take the lead handling bp’s SOx compliance programme, with the following responsibilities:
•Lead bp’s global IT Controls / SOx programme and run the audit team (in-house and outsourced)
•Define, assess, monitor, and report on IT compliance risk and control requirements
•Provide oversight to remediation programmes with management teams
•Lead internal and external auditors throughout the financial audit and internal management scoping, testing, and reporting phases
•Respond to critical observations identified by external auditors, assess and report on their impact to key partners
•Facilitate the ownership of risks and remediation activities in line with Group policies
•Provide reporting and insights to senior customers and boards
Job Description:
Technical skills
- In-depth knowledge of US SOx regulations and Internal Controls over Financial Reporting (ICFR) and their application to IT controls in the organisation
- Strong understanding of enterprise and operational risk management, risk governance and regulatory compliance
- Experience designing, implementing, and testing IT controls, and remediation to align with SOx requirements
- Experience reviewing process documentation and maintaining the Risk and Control Matrices (RCMs) for in scope systems using a GRC tool such as SNOW IRM
Leadership skills
- Strong experience leading teams preferably across multiple geographies
- Excellent project management skills, with the ability to run multiple projects simultaneously and meet demanding deadlines
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to work collaboratively with customers at all levels of the organisation
- Strong experience engaging with Auditors and standing ground on management decisions
- Ability to use technology, data, and insights to enable decision making
Desirable qualifications and experience
- Nine years or more experience in assurance, controls and / or corporate compliance-related roles, including consulting, auditing, risk management (Enterprise, Operational, IT), with demonstrable experience leading teams
- University graduate or equivalent experience
Travel Requirement
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Relocation Assistance:
This role is not eligible for relocation
Remote Type:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Skills:
Control Frameworks, Information Assurance, Information Security, Information Security Management, IT Governance, IT Governance Risk and Compliance (GRC), Legal and regulatory environment and compliance, Risk Control, Security architecture, Stakeholder Management
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.