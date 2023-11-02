Global IT Compliance Manager

Job summary

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



Are you an experienced compliance professional with demonstrated ability leading and running large and complex SOx compliance programmes?In this role you will take the lead handling bp’s SOx compliance programme, with the following responsibilities:•Lead bp’s global IT Controls / SOx programme and run the audit team (in-house and outsourced)•Define, assess, monitor, and report on IT compliance risk and control requirements•Provide oversight to remediation programmes with management teams•Lead internal and external auditors throughout the financial audit and internal management scoping, testing, and reporting phases•Respond to critical observations identified by external auditors, assess and report on their impact to key partners•Facilitate the ownership of risks and remediation activities in line with Group policies•Provide reporting and insights to senior customers and boards



In-depth knowledge of US SOx regulations and Internal Controls over Financial Reporting (ICFR) and their application to IT controls in the organisation

Strong understanding of enterprise and operational risk management, risk governance and regulatory compliance

Experience designing, implementing, and testing IT controls, and remediation to align with SOx requirements

Experience reviewing process documentation and maintaining the Risk and Control Matrices (RCMs) for in scope systems using a GRC tool such as SNOW IRM

Strong experience leading teams preferably across multiple geographies

Excellent project management skills, with the ability to run multiple projects simultaneously and meet demanding deadlines

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to work collaboratively with customers at all levels of the organisation

Strong experience engaging with Auditors and standing ground on management decisions

Ability to use technology, data, and insights to enable decision making

Nine years or more experience in assurance, controls and / or corporate compliance-related roles, including consulting, auditing, risk management (Enterprise, Operational, IT), with demonstrable experience leading teams

University graduate or equivalent experience



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



