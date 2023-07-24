Global Integrated Account Director (Japan OEM)

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

The role entails designing, maintaining, and developing the strategic collaboration with OEM partners in Japan and the global business development pipeline for Japan’s OEMs by identifying and evaluating new business opportunities consistent w the strategies across bp businesses. The main purpose is to drive growth by maintaining current areas of co-operation and delivering new sources of values for both bp and the OEMs; considering both traditional automotive value pools as well as emerging ones through energy transition and digitally led business models. The role is accountable for developing a unique competitive advantaged position that will enable bp to capitalize on future growth opportunities at integrated level within the OEMs and in the wider automotive ecosystem, driven by partnership model, in line with bp strategy and financial targets.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Summary:

The role entails designing, maintaining, and developing the strategic collaboration with OEM partners in Japan and the global business development pipeline for Japan’s OEMs by identifying and evaluating new business opportunities consistent w the strategies across bp businesses.The main purpose is to drive growth by maintaining current areas of co-operation and delivering new sources of values for both bp and the OEMs; considering both traditional automotive value pools as well as emerging ones through energy transition and digitally led business models.The role is accountable for developing a unique competitive advantaged position that will enable bp to capitalize on future growth opportunities at integrated level within the OEMs and in the wider automotive ecosystem, driven by partnership model, in line with bp strategy and financial targets.



Job Description:

What you will deliver:

Accountable for the development and management of the global strategic relationship with partner OEMs and business development opportunities w other Japanese OEMs on a global scale, providing support in the delivery of the overall account strategy and performance targets by coordinating the global cross functional accounts network on a strategic level across bp and the partners. Building and maintaining outstanding relationships at senior and global level.

Strategy and Plan: Understanding the specifics of the Japanese OEMs strategy and supporting the development of detailed response aligned with the bp strategic goals. Developing the account strategy and plan to extract maximum sustainable value for and from the partner globally by providing win-win offers and solutions; Deploying account plan with Account Leadership Team to ensure objectives and resources are aligned with their strategic direction and plan.

Performance: Setting, monitoring and holding accountability for setting and delivery of financial targets for the account in line with bp`s strategy for relevant C&P businesses, defining the strategic cooperation value strands and its parameters and completing the agreement(s) as needed. Ensuring the strategic cooperation is executed.

Account offer and deal making: Working with rest of Global Account Management, Regional Key Account Key Account Mananagement, C&P businesses, functions and other entities in bp, coordinating the development and implementation of offers across different work streams ensuring there is proper alignment with each Groups strategy; with respect to activities within Japanese OEMs. Negotiating new product launch offers and aftersales agreements for key geographies.

Leadership: Lead the global account leadership team to maintain close client relationship, develop growth opportunities and deliver products and solutions, a champion of bp`s new purpose and ambition.

What you will need to be successful:

Minimum graduate degree or equivalent required, MBA or related post graduate qualification or equivalent desirable.

Extensive experience of developing and managing senior level relationships.

Successful track-record of customer relationship development in diverse and challenging environments in advanced Key Account Management. Ability to develop a strategic, comprehensive global account strategy.

Experience in fuels, lubricants or automotive engineering which has been used to build close and credible commercial relationships and offers.

Experience and/or deep understanding of mobility trends, decarbonisation roadmaps, new digital business models and automotive & energy partnership models.

Well experienced in leading diverse teams (including Senior Level Leaders);

Skills & Competencies:

Mastery of strategic thinking, influence and relationship;

Deep understanding of global and regional aspects of automotive industry and mobility trends;

Role model the bp Values and Behaviours



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Account strategy and business planning, Agility core practices, Business Acumen, Business Analysis, Consultative selling skills, Customer Profitability, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Global Perspective, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.