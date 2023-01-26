Job summary

Responsible for delivering software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), using advanced technical capabilities to fully understand user requirements, acting as the lead for the design, development and maintenance of a software system / infrastructure platform, and assisting in creating the vision to maximize value from current and emerging technologies. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.

Let me tell you about the role

Want to be part of something electrifying? BP Pulse is the UK’s fastest growing EV charging network and we need YOU to help us on our global adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero.

We’re looking to meet the growing demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy and aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team with the best people out there and YOU can help. We’re searching for an experienced global integration lead who is a passionate and curious individual, to join our team to help electrify the world!

transforming an industry and helping our planet by playing a critical role in delivering BP’s “Net Zero by 2050”.



What you will deliver

Key Responsibilities in your role

● Be part of a global team and work with individual countries/geographies to understand the technical landscape of operating in that region

● Lead your team in working with members from the business and local software suppliers to identify requirements, required integrations and constraints

● Understand and distil business needs into business capabilities and effectively evaluate platform vs non-platform requirements

● Act as a conduit for brining regional needs to the table, finding similarities and differences to grow our globally standardised business capability platform

● Drive conversations with technical vendors and internal stakeholders to ensure work is prepared for internal teams to build for regional specifics

● Work with stakeholders to ensure solutions are agreed, ready and suitable for software development teams to work on

● Network across the business and grow as an SME on regional requirements and technical solutions in the electrification industry

● Lead architectural trade-offs through a technical and business lens and drive effective decision making with the involved software development teams



Key Responsibilities as a leader

● Act as a manager for a team comprising an architect and technical business analyst who builds a trusting, empowering, rewarding and results-driven culture that lives and breathes our bp values

● Work with strategy, engineering, security, data, product and customer operations functions at all levels to uncover technical needs to achieve organisational expansion

● Contribute to- and set expectations to joint roadmaps for business products, so that regional requirements are met

● Lead on the architectural vision for building flexible integrations using modern architectures and technologies and champion modularity and decoupling whilst extending global platforms

● Collaborate and manage integration points with 3rd parties and vendor systems and help teams drive to implementation of architectural patterns that ensure loose coupling and extensibility

● Provide a pan-engineering bridge between technical and business worlds as you lead strong and productive relationships with stakeholders at all levels to understand and deliver on market needs and priorities, and evangelise platform and engineering strategy and roadmaps

● Work closely with architecture peers, development teams, and engineering leadership in providing guidance and direction at all stages to ensure the systems scale, perform and complement the broader technical vision for the company

Prior experience in delivering custom software as well as commercial off-the-shelf solutions and integrations. Working experience using agile software delivery approaches and scalable and modular integration architectures – preferably using an evolutionary architecture approach.