Global Lead Market Strategist, Glights

Trading & Shipping



Supply & Trading Group



Responsible for managing a large team to support & influence commercial strategies through research, analytical insight and suggesting and appraising potential opportunities, contributing to trading analytics strategy and ensuring stakeholder relationships, resources and analytical models support the delivery of a best-in-class service to assist commercial activities.



Trading & Shipping (T&S) is bp's face to the traded markets in oil, gas, power, chemicals, renewables and finance. T&S's role is to improve bp Group value through distinctive supply, commodity trading, risk management and technology skills. This is underpinned by best-in-class analytics, finance, control and compliance infrastructure. T&S has a dynamic and highly skilled workforce, which builds value by combining analysis and commercial innovation with the material asset base of bp.

Trading analytics and insight (TA&I) partner with commercial decision makers within Trading & Shipping to deliver distinctive incremental value through unique analytics and innovative solutions, while also demonstrating capabilities to underpin Reinvent bp and advance our Net Zero strategy. Bringing together a diverse range of specialisms, trading analytics and insight can pivot quickly to high value opportunities across commodity lines and regions.

This role leads the delivery of timely and insightful light ends market analysis to the global lights benches in Chicago, London and Singapore and wider T&S, using analysis of fundamentals and other price drivers to form a market view and influence risk deployment. The role encompasses accountability of the global Lights Market Strategist team.

In this role, you are seen as a leader in the Oil Strategist and wider TA&I team, driving transformation, fostering collaboration (from graduate to leadership levels) and willing to challenge the status quo. Recognized as an expert for light ends (NGL, petrochemical, LPG, Naphtha, Gasoline) fundamentals and quantitative analytics methods you provide insights through analysis and directly challenge trading risk deployment. You can adapt to situations by using the capability of your network and re-defining analytical approaches to ensure the team provides market leading analysis despite a changing market. You are a powerful communicator, able to effectively communicate orally and in writing to technical and non-technical audiences, including T&S and wider bp leadership.

Coordinate overall analytical efforts by the Lights Market Strategist team to drive superior commercial strategies and analytical competitive advantages for the Lights trading bench

Synthesize cross-regional and cross-product fundamental themes to influence risk deployment on key global trading positions

Provide leadership, vision and challenge to ensure global/regional alignment, sharing of best practice and drive improvement

Guide the design, implementation and improvements to analytical tools and models to aid the real time understanding of complex market dynamics, challenging and validating modelling approaches via back-testing and research studies

Nurture collaborative relationships with key stakeholders to ensure business requirements are met and proactively coach on market dynamics and potential outcomes, fostering dialogue with front and mid-office teams to improve analytics quality

Create a collaborative environment to ensure best practice sharing and robust debate across the analytics network across all levels of seniority

Utilize expertise to advise on the creation, execution and review of the overall Oil Strategist team strategy, establishing areas of priority and concern to enable the strategic identification, quantification and delivery of investment ideas and prospective projects

Manage a team of direct reports, driving the appropriate behaviors

to achieve success, including a continuous improvement culture, while delivering performance management, technical development and coaching.

In line with continuous conversations, have regular honest and constructive dialogue with team members to support performance and career development

Ensure personal and team compliance with BP’s Code of Conduct and demonstrates strong leadership through BP’s Leadership Expectations and Values & Behaviors.

Academic background; preferably in Economics, Engineering, Data Science or another quantitative background

Professional and/or academic analytical background with demonstrated in depth knowledge of light ends analytics and markets (NGL, petrochemicals, LPG, Naphtha, Gasoline), refining, traded oil instruments and wider energy economics

Strong attention to detail

Able to communicate key themes and messages clearly and succinctly

Functional expertise developing quantitative analytics infrastructure and driving transformational change and continuous improvements in ways of working

History of developing partnerships with stakeholders to deliver successful outcomes

Ability to lead, develop a team and foster a collaborative environment

Understanding of crude, distillate and wet freight markets

Deep understanding of refinery and/or petrochemical plant optimisation

Knowledge of advanced statistics, econometrics, data science and AI

Advanced knowledge of Python, Dataiku and PowerBI



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Computational Thinking, Continuous Learning, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data Management, Data Sourcing, Data visualization and interpretation, Dialogue enablement, Exposure Management, Machine Learning, Macroeconomics, Market analysis methods, Market Risk Management, Statistics, Trade execution and management, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge



