Global Lead Market Strategist, Glights

Responsible for managing a large team to support & influence commercial strategies through research, analytical insight and suggesting and appraising potential opportunities, contributing to trading analytics strategy and ensuring stakeholder relationships, resources and analytical models support the delivery of a best-in-class service to assist commercial activities.
Trading & Shipping (T&S) is bp's face to the traded markets in oil, gas, power, chemicals, renewables and finance. T&S's role is to improve bp Group value through distinctive supply, commodity trading, risk management and technology skills. This is underpinned by best-in-class analytics, finance, control and compliance infrastructure. T&S has a dynamic and highly skilled workforce, which builds value by combining analysis and commercial innovation with the material asset base of bp.
Trading analytics and insight (TA&I) partner with commercial decision makers within Trading & Shipping to deliver distinctive incremental value through unique analytics and innovative solutions, while also demonstrating capabilities to underpin Reinvent bp and advance our Net Zero strategy. Bringing together a diverse range of specialisms, trading analytics and insight can pivot quickly to high value opportunities across commodity lines and regions.
This role leads the delivery of timely and insightful light ends market analysis to the global lights benches in Chicago, London and Singapore and wider T&S, using analysis of fundamentals and other price drivers to form a market view and influence risk deployment. The role encompasses accountability of the global Lights Market Strategist team.
In this role, you are seen as a leader in the Oil Strategist and wider TA&I team, driving transformation, fostering collaboration (from graduate to leadership levels) and willing to challenge the status quo. Recognized as an expert for light ends (NGL, petrochemical, LPG, Naphtha, Gasoline) fundamentals and quantitative analytics methods you provide insights through analysis and directly challenge trading risk deployment. You can adapt to situations by using the capability of your network and re-defining analytical approaches to ensure the team provides market leading analysis despite a changing market. You are a powerful communicator, able to effectively communicate orally and in writing to technical and non-technical audiences, including T&S and wider bp leadership.
Academic background; preferably in Economics, Engineering, Data Science or another quantitative background
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Computational Thinking, Continuous Learning, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data Management, Data Sourcing, Data visualization and interpretation, Dialogue enablement, Exposure Management, Machine Learning, Macroeconomics, Market analysis methods, Market Risk Management, Statistics, Trade execution and management, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge
