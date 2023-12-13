Global Lead Market Strategist – Refining and Assets

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Trading & Shipping



Supply & Trading Group



Please note this role can be performed from our London, Singapore or Chicago, US offices.

About us

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

Our business is the exploration, production, refining, trading and distribution of energy. This is what we do, and we do it on a truly global scale. With a workforce of 70,000 employees, bp operates with business activities and customers in more than 80 countries across six continents. Every day, we serve millions of customers around the world. We are continually looking for hardworking, committed and ambitious people to help us shape the face of energy for the future.

Trading & Shipping (T&S) is bp's face to the traded markets in oil, gas, power, chemicals, renewables and finance. T&S's role is to improve bp Group value through distinctive supply, commodity trading, risk management and technology skills. This is underpinned by elite analytics, finance, control and compliance infrastructure. T&S has a dynamic and highly skilled workforce, which builds value by combining analysis and commercial innovation with the material asset base of bp.

Trading analytics and insight (TA&I) partner with commercial decision makers within Trading & Shipping to deliver distinctive incremental value through unique analytics and innovative solutions, while also using capabilities to underpin Reinvent bp and advance our Net Zero strategy. Bringing together a diverse range of specialisms, trading analytics and insight can adjust quickly to high value opportunities across commodity lines and regions.

In Trading Analytics & Insights, we generate innovative, rigorous and independent data-driven insights into global energy markets, underpinning the profitability and strategic success of Trading and Shipping as bp drives the energy transition.

Responsible for leading a large team to support & influence commercial strategies through research, analytical insight and suggesting and appraising potential opportunities. In this role you contribute to trading analytics strategy and ensure partner relationships, resources and analytical models support the delivery of a best-in-class service to assist commercial activities and trading decisions.

This role leads the delivery of timely and insightful global refining market analysis along with China & FSU country analysis to inform balances and therefore, trading decisions across the Refining and Products Trading (RPT) organization. The role encompasses line management accountability for the global Refining & Assets Market Strategist team.

The team is responsible for delivering a real time forecast of refinery throughput which is used to inform the demand side of the crude oil balance and the supply side of the product balances. The forecast of refining throughput is developed by aggregating and discerning numerous internal and external data sources and the use and refinement of internal proprietary refinery forecast models. In addition, the team contains subject matter experts for wider China and FSU oil market analysis.

In this role, you are seen as a leader in the Oil Strategist and wider TA&I team, driving transformation, fostering collaboration (from graduate to leadership levels) and willing to challenge the status quo. Recognized as an expert for refinery fundamentals and quantitative analytics methods you provide insights through analysis and across the entire RPT organization. You can adapt to situations by using the capability of your network and re-defining analytical approaches to ensure the team provides market leading analysis despite a changing market. You are a powerful communicator, able to effectively communicate orally and in writing to technical and non-technical audiences, including T&S and wider bp leadership.

Coordinate overall analytical efforts by the Refining and Asset Market Strategist team to drive superior commercial strategies and analytical competitive advantages for RPT

Ensure cross regional consistency in tracking refinery outages and forecasting refinery throughput when appropriate while identifying where different approaches provide incremental insight and value

Synthesize cross-regional refining themes into actionable insights

Provide leadership, vision and challenge to ensure global/regional alignment, sharing of standard processes and drive improvement

Guide the design, implementation and improvements to analytical tools and models to aid the real time understanding of complex market dynamics, challenging and validating modelling approaches via back-testing and research studies (e.g. improved refinery yield analysis)

Nurture collaborative relationships with key collaborators to ensure business requirements are met and proactively coach on market dynamics and potential outcomes, fostering dialogue with front and mid-office teams to improve analytics quality

Support team in delivery of high quality thematic analysis spanning China and FSU markets, grounded in competitively advantaged market insights and methods

Create a collaborative environment to ensure standard methodology sharing and robust debate across the analytics network across all levels of seniority

Apply expertise to advise on the creation, execution and review of the overall Oil Strategist team strategy, establishing areas of priority and concern to enable the strategic identification, quantification and delivery of investment ideas and prospective projects

Lead a team of direct reports, driving the appropriate behaviors to achieve success, including a continuous improvement culture, while delivering performance management, technical development and coaching.

In line with continuous conversations, have regular honest and constructive dialogue with team members to support performance and career development

Ensure personal and team compliance with BP’s Code of Conduct and demonstrates strong leadership through BP’s Leadership Expectations and Values & Behaviors.

Academic background; preferably in Economics, Engineering, Data Science or another quantitative background

Professional and/or academic analytical background with demonstrated in depth knowledge refinery and/or petrochemical plant operations and optimization, traded oil instruments and wider energy economics

Strong attention to detail

Able to communicate key themes and messages clearly and succinctly

Functional expertise developing quantitative analytics infrastructure and driving transformational change and continuous improvements in ways of working

History of developing partnerships with partners to deliver successful outcomes

Ability to lead, develop a team and foster a collaborative environment

Understanding of crude, oil product and wet freight traded markets

Working knowledge of refinery linear programming tools

Knowledge of advanced statistics, econometrics, data science and AI

Advanced knowledge of Python, Dataiku and PowerBI

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Computational Thinking, Continuous Learning, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data Management, Data Sourcing, Data visualization and interpretation, Dialogue enablement, Exposure Management, Machine Learning, Macroeconomics, Market analysis methods, Market Risk Management, Statistics, Trade execution and management, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.