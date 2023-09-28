Global Magnatec & GTX Brand Manager

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for leading brand, communications and engagement at the Strategic Performance Unit or group level, protecting and promoting the brands across all channels, leading the development of advertising and communications frameworks and owning the delivery of functional excellence in advertising and brand management for the assigned scope of control.



Job Description:

This role is accountable for the Castrol MAGNATEC and Castrol GTX brands across all channels – strategy, creative communication and project partner with PUs and cross-functional teams of the pipeline of OD&I projects. Castrol MAGNATEC and Castrol GTX are multi-million Gross Margin power brands which are key drivers of growth and profit for Castrol.

Key Accountabilities

Accountable for the Castrol MAGNATEC & Castrol GTX brand strategy development and deployment globally with remit across channels

Accountable for product management of the MAGNATEC & GTX product portfolios to include meeting complexity targets, profitability thresholds of product variants and proactive life-cycle management at end-of-life.

ASP management of Global MAGNATEC & Castrol GTX budgets

Develop innovation strategy, work with growth units on all OD&I projects on MAGNATEC & GTX and encourage project teams to deliver on time – to increase market share and GM

Growing brands digitally – expertise in digital, data, KOL as the next gen of consumers searches and buys digitally

Develop deep insight into customer, consumer, OEM and channel needs and competitor responses, to develop creative Communication across all relevant media

Thought leadership and collaborate with GAM on contract development and joint marketing proposals with OEMs

Any other activity the Personal Mobility Team Leader calls out

Direct control of $2MM of ASP and indirect impact of in market use of about $100MM ASP

Legal claims support in our biggest and most legally sensitive markets

E-commerce branding strategy and ranges – this will build up to 5-10% of the Castrol auto business in 2030 based on current trends

Hold full accountability for “Category Management” (brand, product and channel) and strategy implementation for GTX and Magnatec. Hold dual accountability with the Performance Units for financial delivery.

The sheer size of GTX has a big impact on financial delivery in the US and Magnatec has a big impact on financial delivery in China,Aspac, META, Latam and India

Report monthwise brand performance vs plan and LY on a monthly basis and suggest corrective actions to drive vol, turnover and GM and manage costs

Education

MBA or equivalent post graduate degree in business or Marketing desirable

Experience

+15 years, experience in B2C and B2B Marketing including international FMCG companies or Marketing led companies

+5 years, experience in Marketing leadership roles with a track record of working in B2B2C environments within a driven market-oriented business culture

Skills & Proficiencies

Developing a Marketing Strategy Mastery

Brand and communications management Expert

Customer Value Proposition Development and Engagement Expert

Performance monitoring Mastery

Marketing Pricing management Expert

Sector, Market, Customer and Competitor Understanding Mastery

Project & Relationship Management Expert



Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Brand Management, Channel marketing activation, Customer Segmentation, Developing creative marketing content, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Listening, Presenting, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using market research effectively, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.