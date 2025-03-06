Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Thermal Management cooling is a strategically important, fast-growing business area for bp Castrol!

With our advanced liquid cooling fluid technology, we strive to transform the industry by driving the adoption of liquid cooling as a pathway to sustainable data centre operation and energy storage aligned with bp’s Net Zero ambitions.

Global Marketing Manager – Thermal Management builds the strategic marketing leadership and communication plans for Global Head of Thermal Management and the wider team.

Responsible for all marketing activities, product launches, offer creation, marketing communications, internal communication, internal & external media coordination, administrative operations, and social media operation to the Thermal Management business.

A successful candidate works closely with all the internal and external partners of Thermal Management & wider Castrol and bp. A successful candidate also engages externally with senior customer partners and all media/agency relationships.

Key Accountabilities:

Implement Thermal management communication and marketing both internally and externally. Leads Global Thermal Management strategy and communication as part of execution plan.

Responsible for Thermal Management branding globally across all markets including the preparation of all media and comms materials. Also support all external meetings’ materials such as PR and social media.

Own Thermal Management BU all events, conferences, comms, offers, and services portfolio marketing aspects

Own all product & offer launch activities

Support leadership team on all comms

Develop innovative and strategic marketing roadmaps

Build solid market understanding and ensure knowledge transfer within the data centre team and beyond

Responsible for all agencies activities and media outreach

Design and implement wider Thermal Management marketing strategy in new markets and segments

Requirements:

Extensive marketing experiences in B2B, job experience preferred to be over 10+ years

Extensive market intelligence experiences in IT, electronics, infrastructure, commercial & industrial segments, and semiconductor (experience preferred to be over 5+ years)

Leadership roles in marketing, comms, business development, and general management (experience preferred to be over 3+ years)

Extensive social media and marketing communication experiences in electronic manufacturing, IT, and semiconductor space

Deep knowledge on new IT/AI and Data Center industry

Extensive experience handling media agencies, vendors, and partners (experience preferred to be over 5+ years)

Strong leadership skills and people management abilities (experience in managing a team)

Business development capabilities and market entry strategies preferred

English language excellency

Shaping and framing idea through conceptual and analytical thinking

Excellent communication skills and written skills

Detailed-oriented and attention

High level of commercial foresight

Strong experience in managing internal and external partners

Ability to develop, maintain and build new relationships with customers and key partners

Strong negotiation skills

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



